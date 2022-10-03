United States Employee Assistance Program Services Market Outlook 2022-2027: The Market is Witnessing Consolidation, Albeit at a Slow Pace

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Employee Assistance Program Services Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market is expected to reach a value of $3,107.19 million from $1,630 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 11.4%

It is no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the workforce's mental, physical, and financial health. The pandemic has increased the need to address employees' mental and physical health issues in an already challenged system.

While businesses have found ways to physically protect their employees by providing tech support and introducing new leave policies, the disruption it has caused in mental assistance is expected to continue. The uncertainty around family, finances, health, and other concerns has created an environment brewing behavioral health issues.

Health issues such as migraine and depression contribute to around 13% of the losses caused due to ill health at work, and there are high chances that it is caused due to mental pressure and stress. Owing to such factors, employers in the US face significant difficulties, such as lack of productivity and the need to hire, which eventually results in huge costs incurred for employers.

As a result, employers in the country have become concerned about reducing these costs by providing assistance programs. This concept witnessed a significant boost by the end of 2020 when the economy started to rise again and offices began to open.

Financial, mental, and physical assistance are directly linked. Financial stress, aggravated by COVID-19, is the leading cause of lost productivity, unplanned absences, lower job performance, and more significant distractions among employees. Financial stress impacts emotional and physical well-being. A financial literacy program is considered suitable for the company's bottom line.

Improving financial literacy increases productivity boosts job satisfaction, and saves health care costs and turnover. Several vendors have introduced a financial assistance program due to the pandemic, coupled with modern digital solutions and human support, thus boosting the EAP services market.

OPPORTUNITIES & CHALLENGE ANALYSIS

Mental & Physical Health Awareness via Social Media Platforms

Several social media platforms are fit for various purposes and people. If Snapchat is widely popular amongst youngsters, LinkedIn can connect to a clan of professionals. Nevertheless, specific topics are relevant to the entire population irrespective of profession, background, interests, or culture, such as assistance, be it mental, physical, or both.

Given the popularity amassed and the amount of time an average individual spends in a day scrolling through social media, it has perhaps become the best and the fastest way to spread awareness regarding mental wellness and physical assistance. Using relevant hashtags can turn a discussion into a trending topic, thus gaining popularity and the necessary attention from EAP service providers.



Constant Struggle for Employee Engagement and Participation

While assistance programs have been well-intentioned efforts by employers to create a better quality of life for their employees, there has been significant debate on whether they work due to largely unsuccessful assistance outcomes. This is either because participation is low or the level of engagement is negligible.

Moreover, lack of awareness among employees is a significant issue. It is evident that even if there is a program in place for the betterment of employees, it does not guarantee employee participation if there is a lack of interest among the workforce. While incentives have solved the problem of involvement to a certain degree, these programs still seem superfluous as they do not necessarily improve employees' well-being due to lack of engagement.



Rising Demand for Financial Assistance

Often, employees are not motivated to fix their finances since it drains their energy. For such employees, incentives are a documented success in spurring behavioral change. To combat the well-behind lag of participation, corporates are ratcheting up the incentives offered in combination with assistance programs. They were unheard of half a decade ago but are now gaining popularity rapidly. Vendors are designing incentive programs that are in sync with the goals and objectives of the company. Modest financial incentive programs are mainly effective.

CompetitiveLandscape

The EAP services market in the US is highly fragmented, with several small vendors operating. However, the market is witnessing consolidation, albeit at a slow pace.



Vendors are also looking at new ways to deliver corporate assistance programs using the potential of digital technology to host virtual screenings and offer information via company portals. Moreover, it is increasingly being guided by the roots of CRM as employers look to dynamically tailor their programs and provide an experience that is personal and individualized. For instance, targeting offerings based explicitly on employee health risks and conducting feedback surveys.



Over the past couple of years, however, the market has witnessed the entry of many external players, such as in-house services by large businesses and other entities in the health and fitness space that offer membership discounts to drive up their share in the market.

Mergers and acquisitions are expected within the industry as players look to expand and become more comprehensive in their offerings. A trend witnessed among vendors in a landscape where consolidation is taking place is the focus on merging two platforms. As prominent players join hands, resources are spent on connecting rather than innovation.



The leading market players include:

ComPsych Corporation

Canopy

Continuum

Empathia

AllOne Health Resources

KGA

McLaughlin Young

New Avenues

SWEAP Connections

LifeWorks

Beacon Health Options

Ceridian HCM

My Secure Advantage

Novant Health

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Service Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Delivery Model

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Interaction Platform

4.3.4 Market Segmentation Based on Gender

4.3.5 Market Segmentation Based on Industry



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights

7.1 Market Definition

7.2 Report Overview

7.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

7.4 Opportunities & Challenge Analysis

7.5 Segment Analysis

7.6 Regional Analysis

7.7 Competitive Landscape

7.8 Frequently Asked Questions



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 History of Eap Services in the US

8.1.2 Cost of Stress to US Corporate Caused Due to Financial Problems and Other Issues

8.1.3 Planning Guidelines for Assistance Programs

8.1.4 Success Factors for Assistance Programs

8.1.5 Mega Trends in Employee Assistance 2021

8.2 State of US Healthcare

8.2.1 Well-Being in US by State

8.3 Regulatory Framework

8.3.1 Hipaa

8.3.2 Eeoc

8.4 American Workforce Analysis

8.1 Economic and Demographical Analysis

8.1.1 Population

8.1.2 Income

8.1.3 Generation and Age Trends

8.1.4 Racial/Ethnic Trends

8.2 Private Sector Insights

8.2.1 Large Private Sector Businesses

8.2.2 Medium Private Sector Businesses

8.2.3 Small Private Sector Business

8.2.4 Non-Profit Organizations

8.3 Impact of COVID-19



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Rising Role of Technology

9.2 Growing Reign of Ai

9.3 Extension of Services to Families

9.4 Increasing Penetration of Telehealth

9.5 Mental & Physical Health Awareness on Social Media



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Growing Focus on Improving Employee Wellbeing

10.2 Growth in Individualized Self-Care

10.3 Rise of Information Economy

10.4 Increase in Number of Working Hours

10.5 Broad Shift in Assistance Perspectives

10.6 Hike in Attrition in US

10.7 Health Issues Due to Work Stress

10.8 Rising Demand for Financial Assistance



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Remote Work and Increased Surveillance by Employers

11.2 Constant Struggle for Employee Engagement and Participation

11.3 Singular Approach to Assistance

11.4 Lack of Gender-Specific Approach

11.5 Dearth of Cultural Support



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Industry

12.4 Service Type

12.5 Interaction Platform

12.6 Delivery

12.7 Gender

12.8 Pest Analysis

12.9 Five Forces Analysis



13 Service Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Personal & Work Stress

13.4 Mental Health

13.5 Family & Relationship

13.6 Substance Abuse



14 Delivery Model

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 External Vendor

14.4 Internal Vendor

14.5 Hybrid



15 Interaction Platform

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Face-To-Face

15.4 Video & Telephonic

15.5 Mixed



16 Industry

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Government

16.4 Manufacturing

16.5 Healthcare

16.6 Media & Technology

16.7 Colleges



17 Gender

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Women

17.4 Men

