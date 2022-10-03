Lifestyle Metaverse MT Tower Begins Their Third Seed Round Funding After Two Successful Ones

Tallinn, Estonia, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MT Tower, the biggest upcoming Social & Community Metaverse platform, announced its third seed round for investors. The project's funding round will start on October 3rd and continue till October 10th, leaving only seven days for enthusiasts to invest in this game-changing project.

MT Tower offers its users unique engagement and experiences in areas such as culture, virtual art, brands, and people. MT Tower recognizes the metaverse's immense potential in redefining how people interact virtually today, going beyond the existing social media platforms to translate online interactions into three-dimensional space.

The platform is a Meta-ecosystem that will use its native token, MT Token, to power entertainment and immersive experiences. Through its technology, MT Tower removes the limitations of today's social media, allowing users to express themselves and experience life-like scenarios, ushering in its next stage in what it is calling Social Media 3.0.

Users can live their lives as Virtual Influencers on all social media platforms, using content created in MT Tower. Hence, MT Tower smoothly transitions from a two-dimension social media platform to a 3-D Web3 experience.

After successfully raising $400,000 in its initial strategic round, the project raised over $600,000 in its second round, which closed on September 16th.

The upcoming seed round, which will take place on MT Tower's very own launchpad, will give investors access to 225 million MT tokens at $0.03, representing 15% of the entire supply. The team has established a soft cap of $50 million for the seed phase, and investors will have a 32-week vesting period. The team will also soon announce exchanges on which MT Token will be listed starting in October.

About MT Tower:

MT Tower is a lifestyle and gaming platform that allows people to make new social connections, meet brands and create their world, sharing it outside and inside. With comprehensive customization tools, users will drive their creativity beyond what is possible in the real world. Using content generated in MT Tower, they will run life as Virtual Influencers on all social media platforms.

