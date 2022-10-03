Global Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2023: Average Rates by Revenue Groups & Average Rates by Individual Firm

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2023 Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Most large law firms will raise their hourly rates in 2023
The 2023 Law Firm Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive and most detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services, and e-billing reports.
This is due to several reasons:
1) large law firms continue to consolidate thereby concentrating expertise while also reducing supply
2) Billing restrictions by Corporate Counsel are still active and in place and the most effective tool for law firms to increase revenue and profitability is the hourly rate and
3) Most large law firms are very diversified in terms of practice areas and industry strength and can weather changes in the economic landscape better than smaller law firms which have fewer practice areas and more limited geographical footprints.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Section-1: Average Rates by Revenue Groups
- Section-2: Average Rates by Individual Firm
