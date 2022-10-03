Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% By 2031: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Drug Discovery Informatics Market Report 2021-2031. It includes profiles of Drug Discovery Informatics and Forecasts Market Segment by Type (Drug Development, Drug Discovery) Market Segment by Phase (Preclinical Testing, Clinical Trials Phase, Other Phase) Market Segment by End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research Institutes, Other End-User) Market Segment by Function (Target Data, Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular Modeling, High Throughput Screening (HTS), Other Function) Market Segment by Technique (Computer-Assisted Synthesis Design (CASD), Structure Representation, Chemmetrics, Other Technique) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The global drug discovery informatics market was valued at US$1987 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/drug-discovery-informatics-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Drug Discovery Informatics Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an influence on all stages of drug development, forcing several drug development companies and clinical research organizations (CROs) to halt at least part – and in many cases all – of their clinical trials. While stopping clinical research is not uncommon (especially early in development), never before have so many organizations suffered a disruption of this size at the same time. Despite this, sponsors of halted studies are still looking for methods to move their programs forward by taking proactive steps to guarantee their studies are ready to resume when conditions improve.

The new reality of government-mandated stay-at-home orders, social distance, and widespread worry over potential COVID-19 exposure has presented numerous problems for those studies that have stayed open. These difficulties are related to fundamental study features such as subject recruiting, clinical site access, in-person clinical assessments (e.g., blood draws), and ensuring subjects have access to study medication. Even once the stay-at-home orders are lifted and life returns to normal, these challenges are likely to persist in some form. As a result, in order to overcome obstacles, Sponsors may need to employ less standard study design options.

How this Report Will Benefit you?

Visiongain’s519+ page report provides 341 tables and 323 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global drug discovery informatics market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Drug Discovery Informatics . Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, function, phase, end-user, technique and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing drug discovery informatics market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximize the productivity of the company.

What are the current market drivers?

Applying High-Performance Computing in Drug Discovery and Molecular Simulation

High performance HPC and supercomputing technology have evolved substantially in China in the last decades, leading to extraordinary accomplishments. HPC-based and combined pharmaceutical chemical and computational biology computational discovery and design has become a significant technique in drug research and development and is sponsored financially by the Chinese government. This technique has resulted in a number of novel drug design algorithms and new software and databases. HPC is primarily applied to the discovery and molecular modelling of medication by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, including virtual drug screening, molecular simulation dynamics and protein folding.

Growth in Demand for Novel Drug Moieties

The therapeutic moieties cannot as such be administered, hence, for patient compliance, dose precision and consistency, bioavailability, aesthetics, and reduced adverse effects, they are changed to different dosage forms. Excipients are the basic needs for these changes, so that formulators can achieve their goals. Short excipients can be described as 'the components of a formula other than the active component.' As compounds grow increasingly difficult to create, the supply, production and development of these compounds must be supplied with novel excipients. The conventional excipients have been replaced with advanced chemicals that serve multifunctional roles in current pharmaceutical dosage forms such as improved stability and bioavailability, patient acceptance and technical performance to make manufacturing easier.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/drug-discovery-informatics-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Where are the market opportunities?

Increasing Adoption of In-Silico Modelling Tools

The possible effects of chemicals on a broad variety of species need to be understood, and how elements like the stage of development, health condition or individual genetic composition might influence the creation of products that are safe for people and animals. An impact can be defined by the chemical's concentration-time profile (internal exposure) at a particular location, and its intrinsic activity (toxicity). Data may, under particular exposure situations, be available for some chemicals for some species. However, for all target and non-target species which may be exposed to it, no chemical is accessible. Given the entirety of exposomes—from once-in-a-lifetime to repeated daily exposure (orally, cutaneous, via inhalation, etc.) of low to high levels of a myriad of chemicals and mixtures—the test of chemical safety cannot obviously be carried out alone and thus prediction techniques are necessary. Due to the intrinsic complexity of biological systems, it is usually not possible to replace the animal test by a non-animal alternative since a variety of alternative techniques are needed.

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery and Development

In several areas of society, in particular the pharmaceutical business, the usage of artificial intelligence (AI) increased. The paper highlights the application of AI in many areas of the pharmaceutical business including research and development of drugs, repurpose of medicines, improvement in pharmaceutical production and clinic studies, among others. Crosstalk among the tools and techniques used in AI is also discussed, alongside continuing challenges and ways of overcoming them and the future of pharmaceutical AI.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the drug discovery informatics market are Jubilant Life Sciences, Charles River Laboratories International, International Business Machines Corporation, Clarivate Analytics, Accenture, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Infosys Limited , GVK Biosciences, IO Informatics, OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, Collaborative Drug Discovery, Schrödinger, Inc, PerkinElmer Inc, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence

Information found nowhere else.

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Drug Discovery Informatics Market and leading companies . You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Pharma Drug Development click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.