The Global Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market size is expected to reach $227.8 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period

The sort of vision defect is determined by the analyzer’s results. As a result, it offers details on where any disease activates or lesion may be located along the visual pathway.



It directs and aids in the diagnosis of the visual disorder affecting the patient. These results are kept on file and utilized to keep tabs on the patient’s health and the progression of vision loss. These analyzers examine the patient’s whole vertical and horizontal field of peripheral vision, looking for any probable vision problems or blind spots (scotomas). Finding particular scotomas in one’s vision can be a sign of a particular kind of brain injury or illness, like a tumor or stroke.



The patient is instructed to locate specific light stimuli that the analyzer has provided in their peripheral vision. If the patient is not able to do so, this may indicate scotomas or trauma. The analyzer emits a sequence of white light stimuli across a bowl that is evenly lit, with different intensities (brightness). The patient presses a button on a handheld device to signal when they see a light. This evaluates the retina’s capacity to find a stimulus at particular locations within the visual field.



This is measured in ’decibels’ and is known as retinal sensitivity (dB). The Swedish Interactive Thresholding Algorithm, or SITA, which is now used by the analyzer, enables the quickest and most precise visual field assessment to date. The results are then compared to an age-matched database to reveal suspicious and unexpected vision loss that may be a result of pathology. The analyzer can be employed for condition screening, monitoring, and diagnosis support. Depending on the objectives, there are a variety of testing methodologies to choose from.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



COVID-19 had a negative impact on the automated visual field analyzers market because of elements, like the delay of elective hospital procedures, including eye exams, and the infection risk, which has led to a decline in the number of individuals attending eye clinics. Other challenges that are limiting the industry include a shortage of price pressure, ophthalmologists, escalating competition, and high costs. Additionally, it has had a clinical impact on fewer appointments, avoiding particular treatment alternatives, using more instruments, and putting new procedures into practice. Artificial intelligence and teleophthalmology are recommended for enhancing doctor-patient connections.



Rapid Technological Advancement And Developments In The Analyzer Technology



In the modern era, there is a number of advancements that are being introduced in automated field analyzers. New software algorithms have been introduced, which is one of these significant advancements in the complex technology of this equipment. A surge in the frequency of product launches is one of the main factors projected to fuel the market’s expansion. Recent developments in the technology are leading to the development of various novel visual function tests.



Offers Reduced Turnaround Time To Doctors And Patients



The turnaround time for automated visual field analyzers has greatly decreased, and accuracy in visual field testing has increased in contrast to recent years. Due to a number of efforts and initiatives being taken by several market players operating in the automated visual field analyzer market, the turnaround time of these analyzers has been reduced significantly. With the lesser turnaround time, doctors at several clinics are now able to accelerate the pace of diagnosis and treatment of their patients.



Market Growth Factors



Lack Of Precision And Versatility Of Analyzers



Despite a number of benefits of an automated visual field analyzer, there is a major drawback of this technology. Automated visual field analyzers are highly prone to making errors due to a number of factors. For example, the result of a test conducted with the automated field tester can be very easily hampered by incorrect placement of the head. Even a slight movement in the position of the patient’s head can completely influence the result. Moreover, patients with severe glaucoma are very hard to be diagnosed accurately.



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market is bifurcated into Static and Kinetic. In 2021, the kinetic segment garnered a significant revenue share of the automated visual field analyzer market. The ability of kinetic visual field analyzers to capture moving stimuli and deliver precise results is one of its main advantages. Their main advantages include increased interaction between both the examiner and the patient, faster peripheral testing, and better spatial resolution.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market is segregated into Glaucoma, Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Scotoma, and Others. In 2021, the glaucoma segment procured the highest revenue share of the automated visual field analyzer market. The optic nerve of the eye is damaged by glaucoma, which results in vision loss and blindness. Glaucoma is brought on by the usual fluid pressure in the eyes steadily raising.



End-User Outlook



By End-user, the Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market is segmented into Hospitals, Eye Clinics, and Others. In 2021, the hospitals segment witnessed the largest revenue share of the automated visual field analyzer market. The industry is being driven by both the increased prevalence of eye-related diseases and technological developments in automated visual field analyzers.







Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America held the biggest revenue share of the automated visual field analyzer market. This can be ascribed to the region’s large number of market players and rise in ocular illness prevalence. The market for automated visual field analyzers is being driven by the high adoption of cutting-edge technology and benevolent reimbursement policies.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Topcon Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Metall Zug AG, Oculus Optikgerate GmbH, Kowa Company, Ltd., Heidelberg Engineering, Inc., Metrovision SAS, Optopol Technology Sp. z o.o., and MEDA Co., Ltd.



Strategies deployed in Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Dec-2019: Topcon partnered with Eastern Ophthalmic and Gold Coast Ophthalmic, two full-line authorized distributors. Under this partnership, Eastern Ophthalmic and Gold Coast Ophthalmic would commercialize Topcon’s complete product portfolio, spanning from Topcon’s industry-first fully automated OCT/fundus camera to its advanced digital and conventional refraction products and new data management software.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Apr-2022: Haag-Streit released the Eyestar 900, an Anterior Chamber Suit. Following this launch, the company aimed to fulfill the rising demand for enhanced results in refractive and cataract surgery. Moreover, the new swept-source OCT-based Eyestar 900 offers versatile tools for refractive and cataract surgery.



Aug-2019: Topcon unveiled the Maestro2, an automated OCT/Fundus camera. The new fully automated OCT Maestro2 can capture non-mydriatic high-resolution, true color fundus photography, OCTA, and OCT with a single click through its 360° rotating intuitive touchscreen and a space-saving design. Moreover, the new product also provides the Hood Report for the function/structure analysis of glaucoma.



Mar-2019: Zeiss introduced a new software upgrade to its Humphrey Field Analyzer. This product expansion aimed to establish 24-2C, a new testing protocol in response to the shift in customers’ preference for testing and detection of macular injury within all stages of glaucoma. Moreover, the new software would also streamline and expedite visual field testing.



Dec-2018: Oculus rolled out the Smartfield perimeter. Through this launch, the company aimed to expand its compact visual field testing devices portfolio. The new device is specially optimized for central visual field functional impairment examinations. Furthermore, the new product also leverages an ultra-high luminance LCD display and its lower measurement durations make it compatible with standard screening methods.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jul-2020: Topcon Healthcare took over Elektron Eye Technology’s Henson range of perimetry products. With this acquisition, the company aimed to leverage the prospect to strategically develop this sector of the product portfolio of the company. In addition, this Henson’s product line would also complement the global strategy with the growing emphasis of Topcon on early disease detection and screening.



