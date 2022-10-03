Global Biodegradable Diapers Market size to record 10% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added report on, global biodegradable diapers market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 10% during 2022-2028.

The study then focuses on several market sectors, such as raw material, product type, size, sales channel, and end-user. It then talks about the important regions, along with the list of leading players impacting the competitive dynamics in depth. Additionally, the publication contains a separate part on the examination of the COVID-19 pandemic to give stakeholders a concise depiction of the current market situation.

Rising environmental awareness, growing consumer disposable income, and increasing cognizance about the hygiene of babies & adults are the major growth determinants for the industry.

For the unversed, traditional diapers take hundreds of years to decompose and do not degrade well in landfills. Additionally, a lot of untreated waste from plastic diapers is dumped in landfills every year, which can contaminate groundwater. Since biodegradable diapers decompose quickly, they are preferred in comparison.

Furthermore, increasing alertness about the environment as well as growing trend among customers to choose biodegradable and chemical-free diapers as occurrences of skin allergies & rashes in children as well as adults are expected to foster market expansion in the coming years.

Market Segment overview:

Based on product type, worldwide biodegradable diapers industry is divided into pant style and tape style. In terms of raw materials, the market is classified into bamboo, cotton, and others.

On the basis of size, the industry is branched into extra-large (XXL) (15-35 Kg), extra-large (XL) (12-17 Kg), large (9-14 Kg), medium (6-11 Kg), and small (3-8 Kg). Speaking of end-user ambit, the market is segregated into online retail/e-commerce, specialty stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, pharmacies, and convenience stores.

Regional scope:

Seasoned analysts cite that the latest trends in the business arena are studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive dashboard:

Babyganics, Unicharm Corporation, Ontex Group N.V., Procter & Gamble Company, Bumkins, Kao Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, The Honest Company Inc., Seventh Generation Inc., Naty AB, GroVia, Hengan International Group Company Limited, Bambo Nature, and Hain Celestial Group Inc. are the leading players in global biodegradable diapers industry.

These players use a wide range of strategies to increase their market share and acquire an advantage over other participants. Product launches, alliances, and mergers & acquisitions are a few of the tactics used by these well-known companies to expand their foothold.

