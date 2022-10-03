Emerging Infectious Disease Global Market Trends 2022: Planning for Future Large Scale Infections Pivotal for Businesses

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Infectious Disease Market Trends, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The search for the next large-scale emerging disease was on before the COVID-19 pandemic. Respiratory diseases were among those suggested by Kalorama Information and other outlets and medical associations as possibilities for the next threat. The search is constant and is by no means limited to respiratory epidemics.

As the recent monkeypox concern has demonstrated, little-known pathogens can emerge and become large health threats. This necessitates the development of tests at laboratories. For business planners, it's worthwhile to have a resource describing the possible next pathogens of serious concern.

Emerging Infectious Disease Market Trends, 2022 is designed to provide a substantial look at Emerging Infectious Disease Trends with market numbers for significant categories.

This report includes:

The Market in 2022 and the Forecast for 2027 for Diagnostics for Emerging Infections

Discussion of Scores of Emerging Infectious Diseases of Various Categories Including: Viral Bacterial Mosquito-Borne Tick-Borne Animal-Borne Water/Fecal Transmission and Other Diseases

2022 Market Estimates for: Tuberculosis Malaria Lyme Dengue Other Emerging Diseases Further Market Breakout for Mosquito-Borne and Tick-Borne Diseases

Diseases Identified by Major Health Agencies and Governments

The Need for Mosquito Control, Tick-Borne Disease Awareness, the Threat of Island Hopping Diseases and Other Trends

Diagnostic Products on the Market to Test for Emerging Infections

Why is it important to examine the world of emerging infectious diseases? In a 2015 TED Talk, Microsoft creator Bill Gates warned that there was a lack of preparation for a viral epidemic. He predicted that it would be "microbes, not missiles" that would cause significant harm to humans. Now with a global focus on testing, Kalorama's update on all of the other diseases that could spread widely seems relevant. It's not to say that every disease will be like the COVID-19 pandemic - not all will be respiratory threats that can spread quickly. Some pathogens spread through contact or insect vectors, slower but often steadier pattern. Vector-based tests such as Zika and malaria remain worrying and new diseases through that transmission method are troubling. And non-respiratory diseases such as Ebola can still spread quickly from person to person if not tested for and treated quickly.

Fortunately, the IVD industry is ready and companies have the capacity to identify antigen targets and viral or bacterial RNA to be able to build high-sensitivity diagnostic products and produce tests at an ever-increasing rate. This report covers their efforts with existing emerging diseases.



Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Size and Growth of the Market

Figure 1-1: IVD Market for Emerging Diseases, 2021-2026

Figure 1-2: Market by Major Disease (TB, Malaria, Lyme, Dengue, All Other Emerging Diseases)

Monkey Pox Virus

Chapter 2: Discussion: The State of Emerging Infectious Diseases

Table 2-1: World Health Organization (WHO) Neglected Tropical Diseases

Mosquito Borne Illnesses

Controlling Mosquitos: Key to Disease Prevention

Malaria

Chikungunya

Diagnostics

Yellow Fever

Dengue

West Nile Virus

Zika

Table 2-2: Public Library of Science (PLOS) Major Neglected Tropical Diseases

Infections of High Concern

Tuberculosis

Chagas

Lyme Disease

Marburg virus

Rift Valley Fever

Ebola

Ross River Virus

CCHF

Nipah

Lassa Fever

Possibly Concerning Infections

Saint Louis Encephalitis

MERS

SARS

Variegated Squirrel Bornavirus

Killer Cold/Adenoviridae 14

Heartland Virus

"Disease X"

Chapter 3: Viruses

Chapter 4: Bacterial Infections

Chapter 6: Tick-Borne Disease

Chapter 7: Other Emerging Infectious Diseases

Chapter 8: Markets for Major Emerging Infectious Diseases

Chapter 9: Products on the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mg4gnb