RF Front End Module Global Market Report 2022: Rapid Digitalization, Along With Growing Industrial Automation to Drive Growth

The global RF front end module market size reached US$ 17.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 38.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.2% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A radio frequency (RF) front end module refers to a device panel that combines all circuits between the antenna and the receiver. It consists of an RF filter, amplifier, local oscillator, mixer and multiple switches. It is commonly used to minimize the image response and prevent strong out-of-band signals from saturating the input stages.

The module is also used for switching between the radio signal and baseband frequency in wireless systems and frequency modulation (FM) radios to encode/decode the signals during transmission. Thus, it is widely used in the manufacturing of consumer electronics, automobiles, military equipment and wireless communication tools, such as in-home devices, smart thermostats, wearables, internet of things (IoT) devices, smart lighting, sensors and range extenders.



Rapid digitalization, along with growing industrial automation, especially in developing economies, represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, with the increasing use of social networking platforms and IoT devices, there is a substantial rise in the traffic generated from data-intensive industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).

This has enhanced the consumer preference for smart devices equipped with innovative RF front end modules, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of silicon-on-insulator (SOI) substrates, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. RF-SOI substrates support the functioning of 3G, 4G/LTE and future network requirements to enable faster and reliable data transmission. Other factors, including the commercialization of 5G technology, along with significant improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Component:

RF Filters

RF Switches

RF Power Amplifiers

Others

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Wireless Communication

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global RF front end module market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global RF front end module market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global RF front end module market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global RF Front End Module Market



6 Market Breakup by Component



7 Market Breakup by Application



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Broadcom Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qorvo Inc.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Teradyne Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbcib4

