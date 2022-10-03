The Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market size is expected to reach $135.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Vehicle, By Capacity, By Propulsion, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321840/?utm_source=GNW

The dedicated chip found in each ECU normally runs its own software or firmware and needs connections to power and data to function.



Depending on its purpose, an ECU may receive inputs from various car parts. For instance, when a passenger presses the door lock/unlock button on a car door or on a wireless key fob, the door lock ECU receives input. Crash sensors and sensors that determine when someone is seated in a particular seat would provide inputs to an airbag ECU.



Additionally, a forward-facing radar that detects when the vehicle is approaching an impediment too quickly would provide inputs to an automated emergency braking ECU. According to the inputs then, the ECU would then communicate with the actuators to conduct an action. Using vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies, more sophisticated ECUs can also connect with the cloud, as well as other vehicles and infrastructures.



Powertrain control module (PCM), transmission control module (TCM), brake control module (BCM or EBCM), central control module (CCM), and suspension control module (SCM) are just a few of the many ECUs found in modern vehicles. Some other ECUs modules are the central timing module (CTM), general electronic module (GEM), and body control module (BCM) which are normally installed in an automobile.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The pandemic hampered assembly operations in the U.S. and European production processes, which resulted in delays in delivery and lower revenue projections. Due to the lifting of lockdown mandates, the market recovered impetus, causing a sharp increase in passenger and commercial vehicle sales across all categories and allowing the automobile industry to restart operations globally. The automotive electronic control unit market is progressively returning to normal owing to new regulations and policies as well as a major recovery in product sales across the retail sector.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing Focus On The Safety Of Drivers And Pedestrians



For automotive OEMs and government regulators, reducing driver distraction has always been a primary concern in order to protect the safety of both drivers and pedestrians. A few OEMs have also made it known that they want to eliminate all vehicle-related fatalities. Due to the capabilities of the electronics-based control systems inside the vehicle, automotive OEMs and Suppliers can achieve what they are aiming at. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) like driver fatigue detection, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, pedestrian identification, and more are supported by automotive ECUs, image processing algorithms, sensors, and cameras.



Advance Technology Implementations Make It Easier To Connect



Since the introduction of mobile phones, it has become necessary for automobile manufacturers to include connectivity and more technology within the vehicle. People are now becoming increasingly accustomed to mobile information consumption, social media, easy navigation, and smart devices. Consequently, vehicles must gradually evolve into consumer electronics products. By permitting the proliferation of electronics to support in-car mobility and connection, OEMs and Suppliers have been able to adapt to such a change in customer preference.



Market Restraining Factors



Communication Problems With Excessive Use Of Ecus



The complexity of the software utilized in the ECU is raised by the growing number of functions that it has code for. A complex network structure and communication issues with the ECU caused by the growing ECU count result in major technical issues with vehicles. Multiple ECU usage presents issues that make it difficult to integrate ECU in commercial and passenger vehicles, especially in low-cost vehicles. Moreover, putting numerous ECUs on a single powertrain presents plausible delays in the functioning of ECU. This may put the safety of the vehicle at risk.



Capacity Outlook



Based on the Capacity, the market for automotive electronic control unit is categorized into 16-Bit, 32-Bit, and 64-Bit. The 64-Bit segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the automotive electronic control unit market in 2021. The improved memory support and operating system performance are responsible for this advancement. These parts are utilized in high-tech autonomous vehicle features like traffic control systems, lane management systems, and ADAS.



Vehicle Outlook



On the basis of Vehicle, the automotive electronic control unit market is bifurcated into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment recorded the highest revenue share in the automotive electronic control unit market in 2021. Luxury cars are under the category of passenger cars, which have more ECUs than other types of cars because of improved features offered in vehicle management systems, such as better driver remote functions and updated vehicle software.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the market for automotive electronic control unit is segmented into ADAS & safety system, body electronics, powertrain, infotainment, and others. The infotainment segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the market of the automotive electronic control unit in 2021. The infotainment system is a collection of in-vehicle systems that provide information and entertainment to the driver and passengers via audio/video interfaces, touch screen displays, button panels, voice commands, and other input methods.



Propulsion Outlook



On the basis of propulsion, the automotive electronic control unit market is classified as battery powered, hybrid, and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE). The internal combustion engine segment acquired the maximum revenue share in the automotive electronic control unit market in 2021. This is a result of the expanding vehicle industry in developing nations. For instance, the Indian government has mandated that all domestic automakers produce flex-fuel engines. In an internal combustion engine (ICE), the gasoline is ignited and burned inside the engine itself.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the market for automotive electronic control unit is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region dominated the automotive electronic control unit market with the largest revenue share in 2021. This is a result of the growing demand for in-car communication and entertainment apps in passenger automobiles. The automobile sector is expanding quickly in nations like South Korea, China, and India, which presents numerous opportunities to integrate ECU into the new car.



