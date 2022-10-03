The Global Automotive HUD Market size is expected to reach $4.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 30.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive HUD Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Sales Channel, By Passenger Class, By Technology, By HUD Type, By Dimension Type, By Vehicle Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321845/?utm_source=GNW





Another is to make sure that all pertinent information is accurately shown in a variety of ambient settings because people drive cars throughout the day. The third is to enable the driver to maintain their attention on the road while viewing the necessary information that they would typically need to look away from the road to see. A HUD is an advanced tool that increases safety.



This system might be integrated during production or added later. Automotive HUDs essentially has three components. The first component is a picture generation unit (PGU) which prepares data for projection by processing it from several sources. The second component is a projector that creates and controls images. The projection surface is referred to as a combiner (usually the windscreen) and is the third part of a HUD system.



A number of mirrors and lenses inside the PGU refract, reflect, focus, and magnify the images for display. Since the unit is mounted on the dashboard, the images are projected on the windscreen in a small space. The projected image is raised to the proper eye level using an optical channel between two levels of treated laminated glass. This technology is not new and it started as an image showing the car’s actual speed which was projected onto the lower portion of the windshield in the driver’s field of vision.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Vehicle sales have been adversely impacted by plant closures around the world. Also, the cancellation and delay of international trade events have had a significant negative impact on cash flow in the automobile head-up display (HUD) sector. The automobile industry is anticipated to have a decline as a result of OEMs’ lack of interest in investing in new technologies over the next one or two years. Production has been modified by manufacturers to avoid bottlenecks and plan output in accordance with OEM and Tier I manufacturer demand.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing Safety Concerns For Passengers, Vehicles, And Passersby



The primary concern for consumers of vehicles is the safety of both passengers and vehicles. The goal of regulatory bodies worldwide is to increase automobile safety. According to the Global Status Report on Road Safety, there are more than a million traffic fatalities worldwide each year. According to studies, traffic-related fatalities would become the sixth greatest cause of death worldwide in the coming years. Over 1,000 individuals are wounded in crashes that are reported to include a distracted drivers every day in the US, according to the National Center for Statistics and Analysis (NCSA).



Introduction Of Affordable Portable Huds In Economy Vehicles



The automotive business is evolving because of technological breakthroughs. In certain economy cars, features like surround-view cameras and driver assistance systems that were previously only available in luxury cars are standard. With head-up displays, the same phenomenon is gradually taking place (HUD). The 10-inch HUD in the 2018 Toyota Camry, for instance, is one of the biggest and greatest HUDs ever installed in a vehicle. Another well-known manufacturer with HUDs available in some of their vehicles is Mazda.



Market Restraining Factors



Necessity Of Increased Cockpit Space For The Installation Of Hud



The windshield-projected HUD takes up a lot of room in an automobile’s cockpit. By superimposing virtual information for the driver over the external view of the traffic conditions in front of the car, advanced HUDs like augmented reality head-up displays (AR HUD) contribute to making driving more comfortable and safer. The information that is reflected seems to be a component of the actual driving situation. However, augmented reality HUDs use a substantial amount of dashboard area.



Technology Outlook



Based on technology, the Automotive HUD Market is bifurcated into Conventional HUD and Augmented Reality HUD. The conventional HUD segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the automotive HUD market in 2021. This growth is linked to the need to maintain passenger and driver safety as the top priority with affordable solutions. Initially, flight position, real-time position, acceleration, and flight path were displayed on conventional HUDs in military and aviation applications to aid pilots in making quick decisions.



HUD type Outlook



On the basis of HUD type, the Automotive HUD Market is divided into Combiner HUD and Windshield HUD. The combiner HUD segment procured a substantial revenue share in the automotive HUD market in 2021. Combiner HUD displays information in the driver’s line of sight using a glass surface that is only partially reflecting. In order to enable Augmented Reality, the Combiner glass is a partially transparent display that combines digital images with the actual world.



Dimension Type Outlook



Based on dimension type, the Automotive HUD Market is segmented into 2-D HUD and 3-D HUD. The 2-D HUD segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the automotive HUD market in 2021. Information is presented in 2D fixed orientation at a fixed distance using traditional head-up displays. Typical 2D HUD projections show information without taking into account the surrounding surroundings. When the driver is simply looking at a little amount of data, this is acceptable.



Passenger Class Outlook



On the basis of passenger class, the Automotive HUD Market is fragmented into Economy Cars, Mid-segment Cars, and Luxury Cars. The mid-segment passenger class cars segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the automotive HUD market in 2021. Mid-segment passenger cars may be fitted with augmented reality head-up displays (HUDs), which let the driver see the road in 3D and avoid traffic and accidents while navigating. Mid-segment class is most preferred by those who want to get the benefits of automation without spending a lot.



Vehicle Type Outlook



Based on vehicle type, the Automotive HUD Market is categorized into Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles. The light commercial vehicle segment garnered a significant revenue share in the automotive HUD market in 2021. Since people and stuff (goods) are typically transported over short distances by light commercial vehicles, GPS tracking is one of the most crucial jobs for these fleets. The location and distance are the crucial factors that are gathered since they show whether a vehicle is used for personal or commercial purposes.



Sales Channel Outlook



On the basis of sales channel, the Automotive HUD Market is bifurcated into OEM and Aftermarket. The original equipment manufacturer segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the automotive HUD market in 2021. More and more head-up displays are being used in contemporary premium vehicles. HUDs provided by OEMs depend on their capacity to reduce production costs through economies of scale. This gets reflected in the price of the vehicle.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the Automotive HUD Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region witnessed the highest revenue share in the automotive HUD market in 2021. Key automotive HUD systems and component manufacturers like Panasonic (Japan), and Nippon Seiki are located in the Asia Pacific region. To develop cutting-edge automotive applications, these businesses continually make research and development investments.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and Denso Corporation are the forerunners in the Automotive HUD Market. Companies such as Visteon Corporation, Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd. and Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. are some of the key innovators in Automotive HUD Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Continental AG, Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Visteon Corporation, Denso Corporation, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., Pioneer Corporation, and Yazaki Corporation.



Recent Strategies deployed in Automotive HUD Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jun-2022: Bosch partnered with Rightware, a Finnish software development company. From this partnership, both companies focused on enabling Automotive OEMs to rapidly design and realize next-generation user experiences. The partnership combined HMI services using the Kanzi toolchain and Bosch HMI Center of Excellence’s engineering and global delivery capabilities.



Feb-2021: Visteon collaborated with ECARX, a subsidiary of the Chinese automaker Geely. From this collaboration, the companies aimed at developing intelligent technologies and sharing research to commercialize an integrated cockpit project for a variety of vehicle platforms using Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms.



Jan-2021: Panasonic formed a partnership with Envisics, a globally renowned innovator in dynamic holography. Under this partnership, the companies planned to jointly develop and commercialize a new generation of head-up displays for cars, trucks, and SUVs. With this partnership, Panasonic aimed at transforming the in-car experience with Envisics holographic technology. The head-up displays are units integrated into the dash of a vehicle that project images onto the windshield to aid drivers with navigation and provide other alerts.



Jan-2021: Nippon Seiki formed a collaboration with Elektrobit (EB), an automotive software company and developer of embedded software products. From this collaboration, Nippon Seiki selected EB GUIDE, the HMI development toolchain to provide a suitable tool for HUDs software and graphical framework. This collaboration made Nippon Seiki HUDs the preferred tool to realize the HMI for the Porsche HUD.



Jan-2021: Nippon Seiki came into an agreement with Alps Alpine, a Japanese multinational corporation. This agreement aimed to enhance global competitiveness and value for customers.



May-2020-May Continental signed an agreement with Pioneer Corporation. Under this agreement, the companies aimed at the Asian market by developing an integrated infotainment solution. Through the agreement, Continental integrated its high-performance computer with Pioneer’s entire infotainment subdomain.



Jan-2020: Denso formed a partnership with Qualcomm, an American multinational corporation. With this partnership, Denso aimed to develop next-generation integrated cockpit systems harnessing Qualcomm Technologies’ information and communication technologies. The partnership brought together Qualcomm Technologies’ cutting-edge semiconductors and software solutions developed for smartphones and Denso’s expertise in in-vehicle requirements, functional safety, quality, and security technologies for HMI products.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2022: Continental introduced a head-up display (HUD) for trams. The product is aimed at making intra-urban traffic safer by ensuring that tram drivers can focus their full attention on what is happening on the road. The product would also enable a reduction in the number of emergency braking maneuvers.



Jan-2022: Panasonic Automotive Systems unveiled Augmented Reality HUD (AR HUD) 2.0. The AR HUD is the first to include a new patented eye tracking system (ETS) that enhances the AR experiences and is powered by Panasonic’s SkipGen2, its eCockpit infotainment controller. This proprietary innovation is enabled by an IR camera packaged with the AR HUD projector and optics, eliminating the need for a standalone driver-facing camera.



Jan-2022: Visteon introduced in-house technology. The technology would bring high perceptual quality with advanced cockpit display technology. The technology also featured TrueColor image enhancement which provides optimal visibility of HMI for all ambient light conditions, thereby improving legibility and safety. The technology also included an AI-powered low light enhancement which improves the image quality of camera feeds at dusk and at night and a unique avatar display concept based on in-house design.



Jan-2021: Panasonic Automotive Systems launched its new Augmented Reality (AR) HUD. For the AR HUD, Panasonic utilized its latest advances in optics, volume optimization, and imaging technology, combined with AI technology from its SPYDR cockpit domain controller to render near-field and far-field content for vehicle information (like speed), object and pedestrian detection, and mapping/route guidance, for a seamless, more engaged and informed driver experience.



Jul-2020: Pioneer unveiled DMH-Z6350BT, DMH-ZS9350BT, and DMH-ZF9350BT, Car AV Receivers with Alexa built-in. The AV receivers DMH-Z6350BT (6.8-inch Car Stereo), DMH-ZS9350BT (9-inch Car Stereo), and DMH-ZF9350BT (9-inch Floating Display Car Stereo) were created with the cloud-based voice service of Amazon Alexa, to provide a seamless driving experience.



Mar-2020: Continental launched a glass-free 3D display for HMC Genesis. The product features autostereoscopic 3D technology in HMC Genesis GV80 high-line variant. The technology displays three-dimensional scales, objects, and pointers, such as displaying a stop sign warning in the driver’s line of sight.



Jan-2020: Visteon Corporation launched its newest SmartCore. The SmartCore is the world’s first production cockpit domain controller with a third-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform. This product would first be implemented on Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group’s (GAC) new pure electric vehicle platform, Aion LX.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Sales Channel



• OEM



• Aftermarket



By Passenger Class



• Luxury



• Economy



• Mid-segment



By Technology



• Conventional



• Augmented Reality



By HUD Type



• Windshield



• Combiner



By Dimension Type



• 2D



• 3D



By Vehicle Type



• Passenger Cars



• Light Commercial Vehicles



• Heavy Commercial Vehicles



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• Panasonic Corporation



• Continental AG



• Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.



• Visteon Corporation



• Denso Corporation



• JVCKENWOOD Corporation



• Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.



• Pioneer Corporation



• Yazaki Corporation



