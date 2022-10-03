English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 26 September to Friday 30 September:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 157,620 2,924,444,173 26 September 2022 850 13,466.9100 11,446,874 27 September 2022 850 13,796.5800 11,727,093 28 September 2022 850 13,576.0100 11,539,609 29 September 2022 850 13,222.5200 11,239,142 30 September 2022 840 13,412.7100 11,266,676 Total 26-30 September 2022 4,240 57,219,393 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 30 September 2022* 4,493 13,495.1400 60,633,664 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 107,650 1,867,760,332 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 166,353 3,042,297,230 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 716,895 13,957,196,845 26 September 2022 2,992 13,937.8100 41,701,928 27 September 2022 2,992 14,217.1300 42,537,653 28 September 2022 2,992 13,957.5900 41,761,109 29 September 2022 2,992 13,582.0300 40,637,434 30 September 2022 2,956 13,769.0200 40,701,223 Total 26-30 September 2022 14,924 207,339,347 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 13,634 13,893.0144 189,417,358 Bought from the Foundation 30 September 2022* 6,375 13,893.0144 88,567,967 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 431,136 7,617,153,830 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 751,828 14,442,521,516

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 134,521 A shares and 623,943 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.05% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 3 October 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

