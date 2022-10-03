Cyber Acoustics CA-2014USB 2.0 Speakers are Simple, Sleek, and Get Surprisingly Loud

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, today announced the CA-2014USB 2.0 speakers are now available with an MSRP of $17.99. Whether upgrading built-in laptop speakers, looking for a space-saving option to improve desktop PC/Mac audio, in need of speakers for virtual school , or to augment a retail point-of-sale system , the CA-2104USB 2.0 speakers are a low-cost option with big value.



Designed as a follow up to the popular CA-2014 AC-powered speakers , the CA-2014USB are USB-powered and offer modern connectivity via USB-C or USB-A with the included USB-C to USB-A adapter.

“What makes the CA-2014USB stand apart is how versatile it is, and how easily it fits into many different use cases,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “While the functions and setup are minimal, the speakers sound great and get surprisingly loud, giving them high price-performance value. After designing speaker systems for over 25 years, we have learned that sometimes simple is best.”

Simple and effective

The CA-2014USB 2.0 speakers provide a great experience for music, movies, or calls, while taking minimal desktop space, and setup is as easy as connecting a single USB cable to any PC, Mac, or Chromebook.

The clean, sleek design features cloth grill covers and magnetically shielded satellite speakers, with volume and mute controls conveniently located on the front. Also on the front are a headphone output jack and LED power indicator.

The CA-2014USB 2.0 Speakers have an MSRP of $17.99 and are available now on Amazon and through most IT channel and reseller partners.

For more information about Cyber Acoustics products for commercial applications, such as point-of-sale systems, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/commercial .

For more information about Cyber Acoustics EdTech products for in-class and virtual learning environments visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/education .

For more information about all Cyber Acoustics PC speakers visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/speakers .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes with product lines that include PC speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, laptop docking stations, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics offers a no-cost wired headset and headphone recycling program, accepting old headsets from any manufacturer to be recycled responsibly and keep plastics and metals from ending up in landfills. To learn more about our commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustics products visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company YouTube , Twitter @CyberAcoustics , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .



