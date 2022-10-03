Voyager Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations at the 29th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a gene therapy and neuroscience company developing life-changing treatments and next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids, today announced that it will present three posters at the upcoming 29th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT), taking place October 11-14, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland.



Poster Presentation Details:

Presentation Title: Identification of a Cell Surface Receptor Utilized by an Engineered BBB-Penetrant Capsid Family with Enhanced Brain Tropism in Non-Human Primates and Mice

Poster Number: P024

Presenting Author: Brett Hoffman, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Capsid Discovery

Presentation Title: Dose-Response Evaluation of 9P801, an Engineered AAV Capsid with High BBB Penetration and CNS Transduction in Non-Human Primates

Poster Number: P015

Presenting Author: Mathieu Nonnenmacher, Ph.D., Vice President, Capsid Discovery

Presentation Title: Evaluation of an Early, Late, Very Late Expressed Rep in a Recombinant Baculovirus to Produce a More Potent AAV-based Gene Therapeutic in Insect Cells

Poster Number: P065

Presenting Author: Jeffrey Slack, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, Cell Culture Development

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VYGR) is leading the next generation of AAV gene therapy to unlock the potential of the modality to treat devastating diseases. Proprietary capsids born from the Company’s TRACER discovery platform are powering a rich early-stage pipeline of programs and may elevate the field to overcome the narrow therapeutic window associated with conventional gene therapy vectors across neurologic disorders and other therapeutic areas. voyagertherapeutics.com LinkedIn Twitter

Voyager Therapeutics® is a registered trademark, and TRACER™ is a trademark, of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

