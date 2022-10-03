CarGurus Selects AWS as Its Strategic Cloud Infrastructure Provider

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, today announced its selection of Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) as its global cloud infrastructure provider. Under the multi-year deal, CarGurus will leverage AWS’s proven infrastructure and portfolio of services to support product innovation and development in the online car-shopping process, which will continue to give people the power to reach their destination.



Millions of people visit CarGurus every month to buy or sell their car. By leveraging AWS’s proven global infrastructure, CarGurus is investing in a better and more innovative consumer experience. With the AWS collaboration, website visitors can expect to experience performance improvements, with car searches already performing faster than before. CarGurus’ internal development teams will also have more flexibility in delivering products and features to end customers with quicker and more secure deployment.

Harnessing the power of AWS’s compute, storage, database, analytics, and security capabilities, will help CarGurus enable new product development. Ultimately, consumers should have a faster and improved experience on the CarGurus website, and internal engineering teams will have the agility to experiment and innovate to deliver higher-quality products and services.

“As CarGurus becomes the online destination for buying or selling a car, their decision to use AWS as their global cloud infrastructure partner will enable additional flexibility and continuous innovation,” said Wendy Bauer, General Manager, Automotive at AWS. “We look forward to continuing to work with CarGurus as they harness the power of AWS and create a better online car-shopping experience.”

“Migrating to AWS provides our teams with more agility and flexibility, allowing us to rapidly scale to meet our business growth goals and increasing customer demand,” said Matt Quinn, Chief Technology Officer of CarGurus. “AWS also provides our engineering team with many exciting new technology options that will help unlock our ability to experiment and innovate so CarGurus can give everyone the power to reach their destination.”

About CarGurus

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus marketplace gives consumers the confidence to purchase or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Visits, Q2 2022, U.S.).

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com, and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com.

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and CarOffer® is a registered trademark of CarOffer, LLC. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.



