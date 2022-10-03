The Global Baby Safety Gadgets Market size is expected to reach $4.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Safety Gadgets Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Price Range, By Distribution Channel, By Product Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321860/?utm_source=GNW

Players gradually use the online retail network to boost their visibility and maintain competition.



The government is implementing new regulations and safety requirements as a result of an increase in the incidence of child fatalities. Launches of new, cutting-edge items are accelerating market expansion and encouraging consumers to buy baby safety devices. The market is expanding as a result of the availability of a broad range of products to satisfy particular needs linked to baby weight and age requirements as well as the rising popularity of the internet channel.



Due to its advantages in offering a thorough description of the goods, the online channel has given merchants an alternative to the conventional brick-and-mortar store. Hello Baby video monitor, SimCam smart AI baby monitor & toddler cam, and the R542 smart car seat is a few examples of baby safety technology. To capitalize on the market opportunity for baby safety devices, various manufacturers are entering the market with a variety of products.



Additionally, there are prospects in this market for novel safety devices and customized infant safety devices, which are projected to increase demand for baby safety devices. Baby safety devices are quickly becoming a necessity for a child’s and toddler’s healthy lifestyle. Then, whether it be for interior safety, outdoor safety, or to stop any accident from happening.



A few of the technology options, such as video monitors, have made it unnecessary for parents to watch their children in person while also giving parents additional peace of mind when they are away. Some infant safety devices feature implants like GPS tracking chips that have made it easier for new parents to monitor their children’s whereabouts.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The infant safety gadget supply chain has expanded significantly as a result of e-commerce, which enables businesses to sell a wide range of goods and meet customer demands. To stop the spread of coronavirus diseases, customers have also started to switch to online shopping, hesitate, and avoid making in-store purchases. The limitations, however, are preventing it from growing and acting as a barrier to achieving the growth value. Customers are discouraged from buying safety accessories due to the rising costs of safety equipment.



Market Growth Factors



The Busy Life Schedule Has Caused A Change In Lifestyle



Consumers are beginning to think more and more about children’s safety due to fast-paced, ever-changing lifestyle and rising level of living. This has directly influenced buyers to spend more money on infant safety equipment that ensures the highest level of kid security. In addition to this, modern parenting has become much simpler due to baby safety gear. This has pushed individuals to adopt new technologies and products, giving players more room to maneuver. In addition to this, the baby gadgets market is anticipated to expand in other regions as a result of various road and safety regulations around the world mandating the use of child safety seats and seatbelts.



Increasing Parent’s Available Resources For Their Baby



Disposable income is the term that most nearly resembles the idea of income as it is often understood in economics. Disposable income is defined as income that is available to households, including wages and salaries, income from unincorporated enterprises and self-employment, income from pensions and other social benefits, and income from investments. As disposable income rises, households have more money to either save or spend, which ultimately leads to an increase in consumption.



Market Restraining Factors



Disadvantages And Bulkiness Of The Baby Seats



The size or bulkiness of a baby car seat stroller could be one of its drawbacks. It could be a headache for parents to store the large stroller when they already have to cope with the extra luggage including the baby’s diapers and feeding bottles. Many parents also opt to buy their child’s infant car seat and baby stroller separately rather than combining the two. Simply strap the infant car seat into the stroller in the same manner as a baby car seat stroller. When parents travel or leave the house, the baby car seat is what counts most in terms of safety.



Product Type Outlook



Based on the Product Type, the Baby Safety Gadgets Market is segmented into Baby Monitor, Smart Baby Stroller, Smart Baby Car Seat, Smoke & Carbon Detector, Pool Alarm, and Others. The smart baby car seat segment recorded a significant revenue share in the baby safety gadget market in 2021. The demand for baby car seats has been driven by an increase in traffic accidents. New car seat features like anti-rebound bars to keep the seat firm in the event of a crash and a foam layer with energy-absorbing properties are also enticing customers to buy the product.



Price Range Outlook



On the basis of Price Range, the Baby Safety Gadgets Market is divided into Economical, and Premium. The economical segment garnered the largest revenue share in the baby safety gadget market in 2021. It is because an economical range of products provides and satisfies the needs of the consumer. A business’s provision of a good or service to satisfy customers’ needs and desires is known as an economic good.



Distribution Channel Outlook



By Distribution Channel, the Baby Safety Gadgets Market is classified into Online Sales Channel, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, and Others. The online sales channel segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the baby safety gadget market in 2021. The growth of the market is predicted to be boosted by elements such as an increase in internet users, a fast-paced lifestyle, cell phones, and the use of e-commerce platforms.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Baby Safety Gadgets Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region acquired the largest revenue share in the baby safety gadget market in 2021. It is due to the growing number of employed parents in the United States and other nations, such as Canada and Mexico. Additionally, the high-income group contributes to the expansion of newborn safety equipment in this area.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include BRITAX Römer GmbH, Artsana Group Chicco, Dorel Industries, Inc., Newell Brands, Inc. (Baby Jogger, LLC), Baby Trend, Inc., Munchkin, Inc., Cosatto Limited, Summer Infant, Inc. (Kids2, Inc.), Nanit, and Owlet, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Price Range



• Economical



• Premium



By Distribution Channel



• Hypermarket/Supermarket



• Specialty Stores



• Online Sales Channel



• Others



By Product Type



• Baby Monitor



• Pool Alarm



• Smoke & Carbon Detector



• Smart Baby Car Seat



• Smart Baby Stroller



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• BRITAX Römer GmbH



• Artsana Group Chicco



• Dorel Industries, Inc.



• Newell Brands, Inc. (Baby Jogger, LLC)



• Baby Trend, Inc.



• Munchkin, Inc.



• Cosatto Limited



• Summer Infant, Inc. (Kids2, Inc.)



• Nanit



• Owlet, Inc.



