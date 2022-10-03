Lumotive and Gpixel Jointly Unveil M30 Lidar Sensor Reference Design Platform for High-Volume Mobility and Industrial Applications

SEATTLE and STUTTGART, Germany, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumotive, the developer of Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) beam steering chips enabling the next generation of lidar sensors, and Gpixel, a leading provider of high-end CMOS image sensor solutions, today announced the availability of the M30 Reference Design Platform to speed the adoption of next generation 3D lidar sensors for mobility and industrial applications such as autonomous navigation of robots in logistics environments. Comprising Lumotive’s LM10 LCM beam steering chip and Gpixel’s GTOF0503 sensor, the M30 Reference Design Platform is available now for evaluation by select customers and will be demonstrated at VISION, the world's leading trade fair for machine vision, being held in Stuttgart from October 4-6, 2022.



M30 Lidar Sensor Reference Design Platform for Mobility and Industrial Applications Comprising Lumotive’s LM10 LCM™ Beam Steering Chip and Gpixel’s GTOF0503 ToF Sensor.

“Autonomy and automation are the future, and 3D sensing using lidar is a key enabler for both these megatrends,” said Rakinder Grover, Vice President Strategy and Partnerships at Lumotive. “We are delighted to be working with Gpixel to deliver the industry’s first-ever Lidar 2.0 reference design based on our transformative optical semiconductor solutions for high-volume mobility and industrial products that require feature-rich, cost-effective, solid-state lidar capabilities.”

Unlike traditional flash illumination solutions, lidar sensors based on LCM electronic beam steering have numerous advantages such as:

Superior outdoor range performance

Software-defined scan modes for increased and application-specific performance (range, field of view, frame rate, resolution) only where it matters

Reduced multipath effects resulting in better point cloud quality

Optimization of illumination across the field of view in high ambient light levels and for varying levels of reflectivity

Significantly improved interference mitigation from other sensors



“The pairing of Gpixel’s GTOF0503 indirect time-of-flight image sensor with Lumotive’s LM10 beam steering chip provides an ideal solution for medium to long range 3D applications, and highlights both the precision and flexibility offered by Gpixel’s sensor,” said Wim Wuyts, Chief Commercial Officer at Gpixel. “We are especially excited about the performance enhancements possible for robot navigation in logistics environments, where Lumotive’s lidar solution offers improved speed and accuracy.”

The first version of the M30 Reference Design Platform is currently being evaluated by a number of leading lidar systems developers, ToF camera makers, and industrial OEMs. The next generation of the platform with enhanced performance and optimized for volume manufacturing is expected to be available by mid-2023.

Lumotive’s LCM™ beam steering chip Interoperating with Gpixel’s time-of-flight sensor will be publicly demonstrated for the first time in the Gpixel booth: Hall8, #8B40 at VISION, the world’s leading trade fair for machine vision, being held in Stuttgart from October 4-6, 2022.

About Lumotive https://www.lumotive.com

Lumotive’s transformative optical semiconductors are enabling Lidar 2.0 for consumer, mobility, and industrial markets. The company’s Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) optical semiconductors utilize revolutionary, patented beam-steering technology to deliver an unprecedented combination of best-in-class performance, cost, reliability, and size. Lumotive’s LCMs enable the industry’s first software-defined lidar with advanced perception capabilities. The company has received measurable industry acclaim with inclusion in the following rankings: Sensors Converge/Fierce Electronics 2021 Startup of the Year, Built In Seattle’s Best Small Companies to Work For, JMP Securities Efficient Fifty list of the most interesting private companies in industrial and energy technology, and EE Times’ Silicon 100: Emerging Startups to Watch. Lumotive’s LCM technology was recently recognized with two CES 2022 Innovation Awards, a 2022 SPIE PRISM Award, a 2022 Business Intelligence Group "Excellence in Artificial Intelligence" Award, and a prestigious Edison Award. Investors include Bill Gates, Samsung Ventures, MetaVC Partners, and Quan Funds.

About Gpixel https://www.gpixel.com/

Gpixel is an international company specializing in providing high-end customized and off-the-shelf CMOS image sensor solutions for industrial, medical, and scientific applications. Gpixel provides a broad portfolio of products utilizing the latest technologies to meet the ever-growing demands of the professional imaging market.

Lumotive Headquarters

4104 148th Ave NE

Redmond, WA 98052, USA

Lumotive Media Contact

Lynda Kaye

Kaye Public Relations

lynda@kayepr.com

+1 250-266-5293

Gpixel Media Contact

Sue Lau

sue.lau@gpixel.com

+32 486 52 66 32

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8455285a-7547-42b5-b731-5fe4168c52a2