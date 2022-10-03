INE Appoints Dara Warn as Chief Executive Officer

Cary, NC, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE, a global leader in lab-centered Security, Cloud, and Networking training and certification, has appointed Dara Warn as Chief Executive Officer. Warn brings more than two decades of experience in building and scaling growth companies in the education technology sector, most recently as President, Career Learning at Penn Foster. Warn will assume responsibilities on October 3, 2022, and succeeds Richard McLain, who began serving the role in 2018.

Since its founding in 2003, INE has provided alternative models for building the technology workforce of the future through asynchronous online courses and certifications, including lab applications for learners to practice their craft and for employers to validate the knowledge and skills gained. Over the last four years, INE has invested in its platform, expanding into cloud training and certification from a fundamental base to expert-level cyber security awareness training solutions for employers, and adding an adaptive lab platform to its learning technology stack.

“Employers need to know that their employees have the skills to do the job at hand. Given the pace of change and dynamism in the technology sector, training organizations need to continue to innovate and invest to support the training that professionals want and that employers demand, said Warn. “I am excited to help INE build upon the foundation they have built and serve new markets and new customers with our innovative learning and delivery platform.”

While at Penn Foster, Warn orchestrated the launch of new upskilling programs across a range of high-demand occupations and forged partnerships with leading employers to create sustainable talent pipelines and paths to economic mobility.

“Dara is a proven leader and strategist with strong growth focus,” said Brian Kelly, Senior Advisor with PSG Equity. “She brings an impressive track record of helping businesses grow and scale. We are confident that Dara will help us accelerate our commercial and product growth and execute on our strategy to be the partner of choice for technology organizations in building agile and resilient professionals who will adapt to the evolution in cloud, security, and networking.”

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of lab-centered technical training and certification for the Security, Cloud, and Networking industries. INE is revolutionizing the digital learning industry by implementing adaptive technologies and a proven method of hands-on training experiences. INE’s training portfolio is built for levels of technical learning specializing in advanced networking technologies, next-generation security, and infrastructure programming and development.

