uniQure to Participate in Upcoming Industry Conferences in October

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and scientific conferences:



Chardan’s 6 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, October 3 – 4, 2022



Members of uniQure’s management team, including Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D., president of research and development, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings on Monday, October 3.



A fireside chat with Dr. Dolmetsch will take place the same day from 8:30 to 8:55 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Media section of the uniQure website.





European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT), October 11 – 14, 2022



uniQure will present multiple preclinical data on its programs in temporal lobe epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), along with key features of its AAV manufacturing process development. Specific details will follow when meeting abstracts are released.





2022 Latin American Huntington’s Disease Conference, October 19 – 21, 2022



Dr. Dolmetsch will present an overview of uniQure’s clinical development program of AMT-130 in Huntington’s disease on Thursday, October 20.





