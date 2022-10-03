[Latest] Global Air Starters Market Size Worth 523.3 Million by 2030 at a 5.19% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Share, Report, Trends, Forecast, Trends, Segmentation)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Air Starter Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Vane Starter, Turbine starter), By Application (Aviation industry, Marine industry, Oil and gas industry, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Air Starters Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 379.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 523.3 Million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.19% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

The increasing demand for air starters compatible with two different types of machines and devices has boosted the market to a great extent as the key market players are constantly performing research and development programs to develop such products. Increasing demand for energy and power among the industries has emerged as a major reason for boosting the market for air starters, which is expected to grow further in the future.

Market dynamics

Drivers

The increasing demand for better air starters from the aviation industry has emerged as a major driving force for the growth of the air starter market. Military aircraft require advanced turbine engines to acquire a better performance while using them; hence, the demand for air starters is increasing rapidly over time. This is a technology used in almost every industry worldwide; hence, the demand has been increasing for a long time. The automotive industry also emerged as a major driving force for the growth of the air starter market about the increasing demand for advanced vehicles with more refinement among potential consumers.

The marine industry proves to be a great opportunity for the growth of the air starter market as the demand for better turbines for the shipping industry has raised. These multiple reasons have emerged as the driving forces for the market's growth during the forecast period.

Restraints

The high cost associated with the manufacturing of advanced air starters has emerged as a major restraining factor for the growth of the air starter market, which is expected to hamper the growth in the future as well. The pandemic outbreak had a considerable negative impact on the growth of the air starter market about the lack of demand and supply that took place due to the various restrictions imposed by the government worldwide.

The existence of other substitutes which are cheaper as compared to air starters has emerged as a major restraining factor for the market. These multiple reasons have emerged as the restraining factors for the market's growth during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Most industries worldwide use air starters as turbines; this proves to be a tremendous opportunity for market growth during the forecast period. A huge number of advanced technologies have been introduced into the market by the key market players to tend to the rapid research and development programs carried out worldwide, which has provided a great opportunity for the market's growth. These multiple reasons have emerged as opportunities for the air starter market during the forecast period.

Challenges

The cheaper alternatives available in the market, like electric starters, have emerged as a major challenge for the growth of the air starter market. Variable frequency drives also provide a suitable alternative to air starters, which has considerably challenged the market's growth. The high cost associated with using advanced machines and turbines has discouraged potential consumers from avoiding additional expenses imposed on the business. These multiple reasons have emerged as the challenges for the growth of their starters market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights

Based on product, the segment of turbine starters has emerged as the largest global market about the huge demand for such products among the various industries that deal with aviation and marine products. The demand for advanced technology, which is more durable and cost-effective, has boosted the scope for air starters which is a tremendous opportunity for the market. Based on application, the oil and gas segment has emerged as the largest global market due to the huge demand for advanced air starters in this industry to extract oil and gas from deep sea levels, which require a greater amount of energy.

The increasing number of oil refineries worldwide has emerged as a tremendous opportunity for the growth of the air starter market, which is expected to grow further in the future. Based on geography, the region of North America has emerged as the largest market player in the huge number of oil and gas industries in this part of the world. The increasing demand for advanced technologies by the industries in this region has boosted the demand for air starters, which is supporting the market's growth considerably.





Regional Snapshots

The geographical sector of North America has emerged as the largest market for air starters about the huge demand it has experienced from this region. The huge number of marine industries demanding advanced air starters has proved to be a tremendous opportunity for the growth of the air starter market.

The aviation industry has also demanded advanced technologies that provide better results by consuming less energy, which emerges as another driving force for the market. The region of Europe has also contributed significantly to the growth of the air starters market to the increasing demand for aquatic food products among the people. Rapid industrialization, which has taken place in this sector with the active participation of the government, has emerged as a major opportunity for the market.

Request Customized Copy of Air Starters Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=18030

The region of Asia Pacific has also contributed significantly to the growth of the air starter market due to the presence of the key market players, which are constantly conducting research and development programs for introducing new technologies into the market.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 379.1 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 523.3 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.19% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Ingersoll Rand, Maradyne Corporation, KH Equipment, Gali, Air Starter Components (ASC), Tech Development (TDI), Shin Hueng Precision , Powerworks, Miller Air Starter, Multi Torque Industries, IPU Group, and Others Key Segment By Product, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Request Customized Copy of Air Starters Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=18030

Key Players

Ingersoll Rand

• Maradyne Corporation

• KH Equipment

• Gali

• Air Starter Components (ASC)

• Tech Development (TDI)

• Shin Hueng Precision

• Powerworks

• Miller Air Starter

• Multi Torque Industries

• IPU Group

Recent developments

The parts that are required for diesel and gas machines and hydraulic units are manufactured by Gali International SA. Various components for the textile printing industry are also made by this company.

Browse the full "Air Starters Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Vane Starter, Turbine starter), By Application (Aviation industry, Marine industry, Oil and gas industry, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/air-starters-market/

Segments covered in the report

By Product

Vane Starter

Turbine starter

By Application

Aviation industry

Marine industry

Oil and gas industry

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

