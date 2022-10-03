Smart Mining Market to Surpass US$ 36.3 Bn by 2032 Amid Growing Adoption of Smart Technologies and Automation in the Mining Industry – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart mining market is expected to surge with a phenomenal CAGR of 11.1% over the estimation between 2022 and 2032. The global market reached a revenue of about US$ 11.5 Bn in 2021 and is expected to touch US$ 12.7 Bn in 2022. Over the assessment period, the market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 36.3 Bn by 2032. The rapid growth of the smart mining market is attributed to the widespread adoption of automation in various mining processes.



The smart mining market is predicted to surge at a robust CAGR of 11.1% across the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032, in comparison to the 9.5% CAGR registered during the historical period of 2017-2021. Technological advancements are being utilized in the mining industry including AI, machine learning, consumer drones, etc. In order to address the fundamental problems and aid mining organizations increase productivity and reduce operational costs, IoT is utilized.

The need for smart mining technologies including mining analytics platforms has surged on a higher scale for providing enhanced new capabilities for planning, analyzing, and maintenance of mining operations. Therefore, sustainable mining automation solutions help in increasing energy efficiency, productivity, and safety in the mines.

Request a Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-512

Key Takeaways

Mining is considered a capital-intensive industry that incorporates maximum asset utilization and throughput. One of the most vital resources in mining is data. On a daily basis, massive amounts of useful data are produced by automated drills, trucks, conveyors, ships, and trains. Several companies are enhancing the security and productivity of their operations by fusing this data with intelligent analytics, AI, machine learning, and underground mining automation.

Mining firms are expected to unlock value-boosting abilities by gathering and utilizing big data from numerous data sources, analyzing it with modern data analytics, and implementing the results. The mining sector helps in enhancing productivity, reducing operational inefficiencies, and reacting to risks more effectively with trustworthy data.

The development of an intelligent infrastructure is done by the employment of big data analytics and BDM (big data management) in mining that advances over time. Therefore, analytics is expected to be a crucial factor in enhancing asset usage, increasing productivity, and addressing delays in material flow.

The adoption of artificial intelligence in mining operations helps in the transformation of operations from being people oriented to being process-oriented. AI-enhanced intelligent mining streamlines the supply chain with features like real-time shipment tracking, predictive mine maintenance, intelligent management of inventories, and more. Therefore, by using automated mining equipment, and mining analytics platforms, the mining process is digitally integrated, which minimizes complexity and enhances decision-making.

Technology is responsible for affecting the fundamentals of business in the digital age. IoT solutions are excessively being deployed by asset-intensive businesses including utilities, oil and gas, energy, manufacturing, and construction to improve productivity and cut costs.

The smart mining market is anticipated to propel owing to the increasing adoption of IoT in the mining industry for performance enhancements, analytical maintenance, cost optimization, and improved safety, and it will present lucrative growth opportunities for smart mining vendors.

Get More Information on this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/smart-mining-market

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the smart-miming market are focusing on extensively spreading their product portfolios by launching new products and services. In addition to that, they are also adopting strategies including acquisitions, partnerships, mergers, and collaborations to expand their global footprint.

More Insights into the Smart Mining Market

According to the FMI analysis, China is expected to showcase lucrative growth in the market by3.5X during the forecast period of 2022 and 2032, making it one of the most profited markets across East Asia. Growth in China’s smart mining market is fueled by the booming mining industry and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in mining processes.

The growth of smart mining technologies is predicted to surge in the U.S. and is expected to account for about 74.7% of the North American market share in 2022. The country is expected to witness favorable growth in the market owing to the introduction of connected technologies in the mining industry as a result of its technological advancements

India is yet another country anticipated to grow by 5.6X during the forecast period of 2022-2032 owing to the rapid growth of the mining industry along with the growing need for improving overall productivity and enhancing workers’ safety.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Smart Mining Market by Category

By Automated Equipment:

Driller & Breaker

Load Haul Dump

Mining Excavator

Robotic Truck

Other Automated Equipment





By Component:

Hardware

Intelligent System

RFID Tag and Sensor

Other Hardware

By Solution:

Data & Operation Management Software

Analytics Solution

Connectivity Platform





By Services:

Engineering & Maintenance Service

Consulting Service

Product Training Service

Implementation & Integration Service

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Report a Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-512

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

TOC continued..!

Top Reports Related To Technology Market Insights

Smart Factory Market Size - Over the next eight years, the global smart factory market is anticipated to soar at a stellar CAGR of 10.8% and surge from a valuation of US$ 127.2 Bn in 2022 to US$ 288.1 Bn by the end of 2030.

Smart Elevator Automation System Market Share - The overall demand for smart elevator automation systems is poised to grow at a robust CAGR of 9.2% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of US$ 63.9 Bn by 2032.

Smart Mining Technologies Market Trends - The smart mining technologies market revenue totaled US$ 2.1 Bn in 2021. The smart mining technologies market is expected to reach US$ 9 Bn by 2032, with demand growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the assessment period.

Smart Railways Market Demand - The global smart railways market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 26.37 Bn in 2022, and further expand at a rapid CAGR of 16.3% to reach US$ 43.33 Bn by the end of 2031.

Smart Fitness Market Growth - The global smart fitness market revenue totaled ~US$ 13 Bn in 2020, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). The overall smart fitness market size is expected to reach ~US$ 50 Bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12% for 2021 – 31.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com