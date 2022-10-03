New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Avionics Systems Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323451/?utm_source=GNW

KG, Astronautics Corporation of America, Kontron Sandt AG, Air Data Inc., Astronics Max-Viz, Avidyne Corporation, Bendix/King, EuroAvionics Navigation Systems GmbH Co. KG, and FLIR Systems.



The global commercial avionics systems market is expected to grow from $25.67 billion in 2021 to $27.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The commercial avionics systems market is expected to reach $34.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%.



The commercial avionics systems market consists of sales of commercial avionics systems by entities (manufacturers, dealers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in cockpit electronics and airborne equipment specifically designed for use in aviation.Commercial avionics products include flight controls, flight management equipment, navigation equipment, aircraft sensors, surveillance systems, and other integrated systems.



Multiple functions are integrated into the most advanced avionics systems to improve performance, simplify maintenance, and keep costs down.



The main types of commercial avionics systems are flight management and control, health monitoring, electrical and emergency, communication navigation and surveillance, other sub-systems.Flight management and control is used in a master computer system that oversees all other computerized and non-computerized systems.



The flight management computer is the most important part of an FMS (FMC).The EICAS or ECAM, the ADC, the thrust management computer that handles auto throttle operations, the EIFIS symbol generators, the automatic flight control system, the inertial reference system, collision avoidance systems, and all radio navigational aids connect with it via data.



The two types of fit are retrofit and forward-fit, which are adopted in various types of aircraft such as narrow-body, wide-body, regional and business jets, and freighters.



North America was the largest region in the commercial avionics systems market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the commercial avionics systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increase in the number of airline passengers is expected to propel the growth of the commercial avionics systems market going forward.The avionic systems are the electronic systems used on aircraft that include communications, navigation, the display and management of multiple systems, and other functions.



This helps in the better functioning of aircraft, which would result in increased passenger numbers.For instance, in January 2022, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a Canada-based specialized agency of the United Nations, revealed that global air passenger traffic is recovering in 2021 as compared to 2020, which was impacted due to the COVID pandemic.



The number of airline passengers worldwide reached 2.3 billion, or 49% below pre-pandemic (2019) levels, up from the 60% drop seen in 2020. Global seat capacity offered by airlines improved by 20 percent during the same period, exceeding the growth in passenger demand by 20 percent. Therefore, the increasing number of airline passengers is driving the growth of the commercial avionics systems market.



The growing adoption of next-generation flight management systems (NGFMS) is a key trend gaining popularity in the commercial avionics systems market.NGFMS improves fuel efficiency, reduces direct operating costs, reduces pilot workload, and improves safety, which thus optimizes future air traffic management (ATM) functions.



For instance, in July 2020, Thales, a France-based multinational company that designs and builds electrical systems and provides services for aerospace and other sectors, launched PureFlyt, a flight management system that enables enhanced safety and efficiency in the cockpit. This new flight management system (FMS) is specifically designed to efficiently manage aircraft in the connected aerospace ecosystem and in increasingly congested skies.



In February 2021, Spectra Holdings, a US-based manufacturer of highly engineered avionics and electronics solutions, acquired FDS Avionics for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Spectra Holdings expands its portfolio in the design and manufacture of in-flight entertainment and cabin management solutions.



FDS Avionics is a US-based company that designs and manufactures avionic systems, including in-flight entertainment systems, for business aviation.



The countries covered in the commercial avionics systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

