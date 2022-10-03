Digitally Printed Wallpaper Global Market Report 2022: Demand in Commercial and Marketing Sectors Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market by Printing Technology (Inkjet, Electrophotography), Substrate (Nonwoven, Vinyl, Paper), End-Use Sector (Non-Residential, Residential, Automotive & Transportation) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global digitally printed wallpaper market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion and is projected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the market is primarily triggered by the increase in demand for digital technology in wallpapers and the growing trends in interior decoration in the residential and non-residential sectors.

The vinyl segment is the second largest substrate of digitally printed wallpaper.

The market for digitally printed wallpaper is projected to witness strong growth in the vinyl segment due to its vast applications. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as high durability and easy maintenance coupled with lower cost boost the demand for vinyl wallpaper, mainly in emerging economies.

Residential to be the second-largest segment during the forecast period.

The growing demand for residential construction due to rapid urbanization and the rise in the number of housing renovation & remodeling activities, along with the increase in disposable income levels are propelling the growth of the digitally printed wallpaper market in the residential sector.

Europe is the second-largest market for digitally printed wallpaper.

Europe is the second-largest market for digitally printed wallpaper, in terms of value, in 2021. The market in Europe is driven by innovation. It has a significant number of existing manufacturers who are actively participating in development activities, especially in expansions and acquisitions. The region is home to major technical foam manufacturers, such as A.S. Creation Tapeten AG (Germany), Muraspec Group (UK), Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), MX Display (UK), Graham & Brown (UK), and McRobb Display Ltd. (UK)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Use of Digital Technology

Wallpapers With Higher Durability and Aesthetics

Restraints

Competition from Paint & Coating Manufacturers

Opportunities

Demand in Commercial and Marketing Sectors

Challenges

Stringent Regulations on Chemicals in Wallpapers

