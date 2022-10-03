ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 26-Sep-22 40,000 €452.2236 €18,088,944.00 27-Sep-22 40,000 €455.1468 €18,205,872.00 28-Sep-22 45,000 €442.4120 €19,908,540.00 29-Sep-22 40,000 €438.0273 €17,521,092.00 30-Sep-22 32,000 €429.6921 €13,750,147.20

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



