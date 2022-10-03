Sol-Gel Technologies Appoints Michael Glezin Vice President, Business Development

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL), a dermatology company focused on identifying, developing, commercializing or partnering branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, announced today the appointment of Michael Glezin to the position of Vice President, Business Development. In this position, Mr. Glezin will be responsible for identifying new in-licensing business opportunities as well as potential commercial partners for the Company’s approved products in ex-US territories.



“We are very pleased to have Michael join the Company as we expand our business development efforts,” stated Alon Seri-Levy, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Sol-Gel. “Michael’s experience in broad portfolio management - identifying new products for in-licensing as well as distributors and territories for out-licensing - will support our future growth. Michael’s contribution is expected to strengthen Sol-Gel’s ability to build its partnered revenue streams, monetize its microencapsulation technology platform, and expand the commercial footprint of its approved drugs beyond the U.S. market.”

Previously, Mr. Glezin was a Senior Business Development Executive at Dexcel Pharma, based in Or Akiva, Israel. Mr. Glezin has over a decade of experience successfully leading both in-licensing and out-licensing deals in multiple territories such as Europe, the U.S. and Israel. Throughout his career, he has identified technology transfer opportunities for both prescription and over-the-counter drug segments, as well as led numerous merger and acquisition deals in Europe and surrounding areas.

Mr. Glezin commented, “I am excited to join Sol-Gel at this exciting time following its first two drug approvals and Galderma partnership deal – a strong validation of the application of its microencapsulation drug delivery technology. I look forward to identifying strategic opportunities for the Company to apply its novel technology, as well as to maximize the Company’s revenue-generating opportunities in international markets.”

Mr. Glezin has an Executive MBA from Haifa University in Israel in partnership with Tongi University in China. He has a BA from Haifa University in Economics and Management and he studied Accounting at Bar Ilan University.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel is a dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leveraged its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for TWYNEO, which is approved for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older; and EPSOLAY, which is approved for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults. Both drugs are exclusively licensed to Galderma for U.S. commercialization. Founded in 1981, Galderma is the world’s largest independent dermatology company.

The Company’s pipeline also includes topical drug candidates SGT-210, SGT-310 and SGT-510 under investigation for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic indications.

For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

