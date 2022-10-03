EMulate Therapeutics Forms Technology Advisory Committee to Promote Growth and Innovation

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMulate Therapeutics, a clinical-stage, life sciences, bio-electronics company developing safe, non-invasive, and highly effective treatments for cancers and other serious diseases, today announced the formation of a new technology advisory committee that will bring expertise across multiple disciplines to facilitate company growth and innovation.



EMulate Therapeutics’ platform technology has broad applications across several therapeutic areas. The creation of this Technology Advisory Committee will serve as an advisory resource to facilitate a process for strategic thinking, technology planning and decision-making to advance the development and adoption of medical, health, and environmental applications of ulRFE® technology moving forward.

The committee’s seven board positions will include:

Victor Levin, M.D., emeritus professor of neuro-oncology at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

Michael Prados, M.D., neuro-oncologist and Professor Emeritus, Dept. of Neurological Surgery and Dept. of Pediatrics, UCSF.

Brian Mogen, Ph.D., expert in translational science and neuromodulation and next-generation electronics and software platforms in both the medical and non-medical spaces.

Michael Mischke-Reeds, co-founder and former managing partner of Keelin Reeds Partners, a biotech management consulting firm providing valuation, strategy, portfolio, and transaction support services.

Xavier Figueroa, Ph.D. principal scientist for EMulate Therapeutics.

Chris Rivera, president, chief executive officer and chairman of EMulate Therapeutics.

Bennett “Mike” Butters, the founder and principal inventor of EMulate Therapeutics technology.



“We are extremely pleased to announce the formation of EMulate Therapeutics’ multidisciplinary Technology Advisory Committee, representing a significant step forward in product development and furtherance of our long-term business strategy for EMulate Therapeutics and its subsidiaries,” said Chris Rivera, President and Chief Executive Officer of EMulate Therapeutics, Inc. “This committee will add unique perspectives across several of our business verticals that will be critical as we advance these programs to the next stage of development.”

About EMulate Therapeutics, Inc.

EMulate Therapeutics is a clinical stage company utilizing its proprietary radio frequency energy technology (RFE) targeted at the low and ultra-low ends of the RFE spectrum (ulRFE®) to provide safe and effective therapeutic benefits specifically targeted at patients’ underlying conditions. The company has generated encouraging human data from patients afflicted with glioblastoma and diffuse midline glioma and is preparing for pivotal (phase III) studies in each indication. It has also generated encouraging preclinical studies in pain management and mental health models and is preparing for initial human clinical trials in each area. In addition, positive data have been generated independently in animal health (positive cancer results in over 20 different solid tumor types in canines (pets)), as well as in and bio-agriculture models. EMulate Therapeutics is the licensor of its proprietary technology to Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (HAPB: TSVX). Hapbee is a commercial stage consumer wellness-wearable technology company spun out from EMulate in 2019. EMulate is the largest independent shareholder in Hapbee and recipient of quarterly royalties from net sales.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements discuss matters that are not historical facts. Because they discuss future events or conditions, forward-looking statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “may,” “seek,” “plan,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “project,” “forecast,” “potential,” and “continue” or the negatives thereof or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are based on various underlying assumptions and current expectations about the future and are not guarantees of future performance. While we believe these assumptions and expectations to be reasonable and made in good faith, assumed facts or bases almost always vary from the actual results, and the differences between assumed facts or expectations and actual results can be material, depending upon the circumstances. Where, in any forward-looking statement, our management expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and is believed to have a reasonable basis. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievement to be materially different from the results of operations or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

We cannot predict all the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business, financial condition or results of operations. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations that the results or conditions described in such statements will occur or that our objectives and plans will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are found at various places throughout this press release and may include information concerning possible or projected future results of our operations, including statements about potential acquisition or merger targets, strategies or plans; business strategies; prospects; future cash flows; financing plans; plans and objectives of management; any other statements regarding future acquisitions, future cash needs, future operations, business plans and future financial results; and any other statements that are not historical facts.

Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.

Investor Contact

David Matteson

Tel (425) 478-2121

dmatteson@emulatetx.com





Media Contact

Michael Tattory

LifeSci Communications

Tel (646) 751-4362

mtattory@lifescicomms.com