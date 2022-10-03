GeoCue Makes European Debut of LP360 Point Cloud Software and the New TrueView 655/660 3D Imaging Sensor at Intergeo 2022

Huntsville, AL, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Making its European debut, LP360 and the all-new TrueView 655/660 will be exhibiting at Intergeo 2022, Europe's largest geospatial conference. The TrueView 655/660 is GeoCue’s third generation RIEGL integration built with the miniVUX-3UAV and triple mapping cameras (right, left, nadir) for high accuracy mapping with excellent vegetation penetration and wire detection in a lightweight payload package. GeoCue is owned by mdGroup, and is a sister company to Microdrones.

TrueView 3D Imaging Systems are known for their dual oblique cameras that help maximize mapping and coverage. The new TrueView 655/660 adds a third Nadir camera, allowing for imagery directly below the sensor to be captured.

Frank Darmayan, CEO of GeoCue explains the added coverage of the third camera. “With our newly released 655/660 the third RGB nadir camera provides a direct view of the ground below. This maximizes data collection for time flown, while improving the quality of photogrammetry and colorized point clouds our customers can provide.

LP360, an advanced geospatial data processing software, is also now available for European GIS professionals to post-process raw geospatial data into 3D colorized point clouds. LP360 has been updated and now offers two product lines, for all of your LiDAR and photogrammetry data processing needs.

For drone users, LP360 Drone is the core product for drone geospatial data workflow. It can transform LiDAR and imagery data into survey grade deliverables including: visualization, quality checks, classification, 3D editing, and analysis capabilities.

For larger dataset users, LP360 Geospatial can process captured LiDAR data or images from any aircraft or mobile sensor of your choice and analyze and extract value for large LiDAR datasets.

Vivien Heriard Dubreuil, CEO of GeoCue parent company mdGroup, knows that having the right software is key to getting the most out of your LiDAR data. “We are excited to bring LP360 to Europe. This software brings many additional features and resources for our users to produce the right deliverables without having to use any secondary processing software. We’ll be demonstrating the workflow and geospatial tools available in LP360 at our Intergeo booth. We look forward to users of ALL survey equipment, including the DJI L1 to visit us with their system-specific questions and challenges. We are confident our software can help improve their deliverables.”

GeoCue will be exhibiting the new TrueView 655/660 at booth F3.128 in Hall 3, near the Hall 2 entrance and LP360 demonstrations will take place at booth A3.017 in Hall 3, near the West entrance at Intergeo 2022, in Essen Germany.

For those who can’t attend Intergeo, a 2-day LP360 training course will take place in Siegen, Germany, November 9-10. The course will cover a broad range of LiDAR mapping workflows and help you become more efficient with LP360 software and drone mapping tools as well as industry best practices and procedures. Register online.

About GeoCue

GeoCue is a U.S. LiDAR data technology company offering software, hardware, training, support, and consulting services for high accuracy LiDAR and imaging drone mapping to help civil engineering and surveying professionals achieve successful data collection, processing, and management.

With its TrueView drone LiDAR/Imaging sensors and LP360 point cloud data processing software, GeoCue is the leader in LiDAR mapping processing in North America.

To learn more about GeoCue, visit www.geocue.com

About mdGroup

mdGroup is an aerial digital twin maker for industrial applications. It operates its digital twin making business through its portfolio companies Microdrones and GeoCue.

To learn more about mdGroup, visit www.group-md.com

