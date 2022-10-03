Harsco Releases 2021 Environmental, Social & Governance Report

Company recycled or reused approximately 14.3 million tons (12.9 billion kilograms) of materials; the equivalent to keeping nearly 8 million cars out of landfills i



100% of company’s revenue came from environmentally focused segments, up from 67% in 2016.

Company on track to meet 2025 goal of avoiding 25 million tons of carbon emissions

Harsco Environmental segment launched 29 new innovative environmental solutions – the most ever and up over 60% year over year

Clean Earth recycled more than 8 billion pounds of waste

Company exceeds 2021 safety goal of achieving Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of less than 1.0

CAMP HILL, Pa., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today released its Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting the Company’s corporate sustainability efforts throughout fiscal year 2021.

“There is always more work to be done when it comes to ESG, but I am proud of Harsco’s continued contributions to making the world a better place by responsibly solving some of its most difficult environmental challenges,” said Nick Grasberger, Chairman & CEO of Harsco Corporation. “Our clear vision of sustainable environmental solutions gives purpose to our present while defining our future.

Harsco’s 2021 ESG Report is informed by leading sustainability reporting standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

The report outlines Harsco’s four ESG focus areas, the Company’s vision and strategy, and the critical role of its Values, Code of Conduct and governance structure in enabling its continued success. Case studies across the Company’s segments illustrate ongoing progress toward its goals.

Highlights of the report include:

Focus Areas and Key Performance Indicators

Innovative Solutions Harsco launched 38 new environmental solutions, a 31% increase compared to 2020.

Harsco derived 100% of revenue from environmentally focused segments, a 22% increase compared to 2020. Thriving Environment Harsco Environmental avoided 6.3 million mt CO 2 e through recycling/repurposing, up from 5.85 million mt CO 2 e in 2020.

e through recycling/repurposing, up from 5.85 million mt CO e in 2020. Clean Earth recycled more than 8 billion pounds of waste. Safe Workplaces Harsco Environmental’s total recordable incident rate (TRIR) dropped to 0.62.

Harsco’s largest division embarked on a safety culture change journey called Visible Felt Leadership – an intentional leadership model where every leader is consistently visible and leads in such a way that their teams know their leader genuinely cares for their well-being. Inspired People Harsco employees collectively volunteered in their communities for 1,700 hours.

Employees launched the company’s first-ever employee resource group, Women of Harsco.

Harsco Environmental 2022 Priorities

Increase the proportion of mill services that provide environmental benefits to steel customers. Two years ago, about 64% of Harsco Environmental’s revenue came from environmental solutions, such as recycling and reuse; today that number is 73%.

Grow the ecoproducts™ and SteelPhalt™ businesses.

Increase revenue from the ecoproducts™ line of innovative offerings.



Clean Earth 2022 Priorities

Focus on organic growth opportunities, including growing the Fullcircle™ concierge advanced waste lifecycle program and the business’s newly launched Hospitality and Convenience Store hazardous waste services.

Add treatment capabilities at existing treatment, storage and disposal facilities (TSDFs).

Executive Pay and ESG Performance

In 2021, Harsco implemented an ESG modifier for the Executive Leadership Team and selected additional employee participants in the Company’s annual incentive plan, modifying these individuals’ annual variable compensation by +/- 20% across several ESG metrics, including health and safety; environmental compliance; ethics and compliance; diversity, equity and inclusion; and employee engagement and development.

To view Harsco's 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report in full, please visit www.harsco.com/sustainability.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production by-products. Visit www.harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com.

i Based on average weight of car per U.S.E.P.A.