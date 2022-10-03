Celularity Appoints Adrian Kilcoyne, M.D., M.P.H., M.B.A., as Chief Medical Officer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (Celularity), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies, today announced that Adrian Kilcoyne, M.D., M.P.H., M.B.A., has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Head of Global Medical Affairs, Patient Safety and Patient Affairs, effective today. Dr. Kilcoyne brings over 15 years of clinical experience to Celularity, having previously served in R&D, medical affairs, and commercialization roles, primarily focused on oncology. He has a track record of advancing early-stage clinical programs through commercialization and will provide senior leadership to advance Celularity’s clinical pipeline toward U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.



“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Dr. Kilcoyne to Celularity’s leadership team during this critical stage of our growth trajectory,” said Robert Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Celularity. “Dr. Kilcoyne will play a fundamental role in advancing our clinical pipeline, including our three Phase 1 studies in acute myeloid leukemia, glioblastoma multiforme and gastric cancer, and one IND-pending program in B-cell malignancies, all of which utilize our next-generation placental-derived cellular therapeutic candidates. I am confident Dr. Kilcoyne’s expertise and deep industry knowledge will help to accelerate Celularity’s achievement of key clinical development milestones and to establish Celularity as a leader in cellular immunotherapies.”

“I am excited to be joining such a talented and experienced group of professionals, and look forward to working as part of the leadership team to support and execute on Celularity’s vision,” commented Dr. Kilcoyne. “Natural killer cells, especially those derived from placental cells, are scalable and have potential to confer greater safety and efficacy, the latter due to their inherent stemness. I am optimistic that by leveraging this unique class of cells, Celularity will be successful in advancing therapies for the unmet clinical need in cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases.”

Most recently, Dr. Kilcoyne served as the Chief Medical Officer of Humanigen, where he was responsible for building its oncology and immunology portfolio focused on the cytokine pathway, CAR-T therapy related toxicity, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) in solid tumors. Before that, he served as an integral member of the executive team at AstraZeneca as the Vice President of Global Oncology Evidence Generation and External Alliances. During his time at AstraZeneca, he was responsible for the creation, development, and delivery of the fully integrated Global Evidence strategy. Dr. Kilcoyne holds an M.D. from Trinity College in Dublin, an M.P.H. from the University of London, and an M.B.A. from Warwick Business School. Along with multiple publications in peer review journals, he co-authored the Oxford Specialist Handbook of Pharmaceutical Medicine.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by developing allogeneic cryopreserved off-the-shelf placental-derived cell therapies, including therapeutic programs using unmodified natural killer (NK) cells, genetically modified NK cells, T-cells engineered with a CAR (CAR T-cells), and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (ASCs). These therapeutic programs target indications in cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. In addition, Celularity develops and manufactures innovative biomaterials also derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

