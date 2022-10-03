Lea Anderson joins executive leadership team at Porsche Cars North America

Atlanta, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lea Anderson today joins Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) in the role of Vice President, Customer Experience. She succeeds Margareta Mahlstedt who becomes the new Vice President, Area East, at PCNA.

Joining from Tesla, where she spent more than 12 years – culminating in her role as Director of Sales and Service for Southern California – Lea has an extensive track record in building teams and crafting customer experience programs to support owners on a local, national and global level. This has included overseeing mobile service operations, roadside assistance and field service operations.

“I’m grateful to and have learned a great deal from Tesla during my time there and will take with me fond memories. However, I’m now ready to follow my lifelong passion for Porsche cars – both classic and new – and fulfill my ambition to work for the brand,” said Anderson. “I’m proud to have been given the opportunity to join the leadership team and to help shape the business but above all, to deliver an exceptional customer experience. I cannot wait to get started and to use my experience to build on the fantastic work of Margareta and her team.”

“Lea brings with her extraordinary ability and experience but also a deep rooted passion for the Porsche brand,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. “Margareta Mahlstedt has left the Customer Experience wing of our business in great shape as she takes up her new role. I have no doubt that Lea will thrive – I’m looking forward to her positive influence as we continue our relentless commitment to our customers.”

