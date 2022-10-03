Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Friday, October 28, 2022 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET). A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company’s website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.



Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on October 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company’s third quarter financial results. Information about the conference call is as follows:

United States: 1-844-200-6205 United States (Local): 1-646-904-5544 Canada (Toll Free): 1-833-950-0062 Canada (Local): 1-226-828-7575 All other locations: 1-929-526-1599 Access code: 252463

Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on October 28, 2022 until 9:00 a.m. (ET) on November 11, 2022.

US (Local): 1-929-458-6194 US Toll Free: 1-866-813-9403 Canada: 1-226-828-7578 UK (Local): 0204 525 0658 All other locations: +44 204 525 0658 Access Code: 977362

The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for a period of one year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of June 30, 2022, the Company reported assets of $13.7 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full service branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Queens County, New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

SOURCE: Provident Financial Services, Inc.

Web Site: http://www.Provident.Bank