ManTech Announces Leadership Succession and New Board of Directors

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs, today announced that Kevin M. Phillips will retire as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President and will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors. Matt Tait, Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Phillips as CEO and President and will join the ManTech Board of Directors. These changes take effect immediately.



“It has been a privilege to lead ManTech and I am humbled by the dedication, innovation and collaboration that have made ManTech a company that people admire and trust,” said Phillips. “Matt has been an integral member of our leadership team and my partner over the last four years in developing and executing our strategic plans. As ManTech begins its next chapter in partnership with Carlyle, I am confident that Matt brings the executive skills and experience to continue advancing our business with an ever-present commitment to excellence. I look forward to working closely with Matt and actively supporting ManTech’s ongoing success in my new role as Chairman.”

About Matt Tait

Tait joined ManTech in June 2018 and most recently served as ManTech’s Chief Operating Officer, responsible for leading the company’s global business strategies that enable ManTech to deliver differentiated solutions at speed to meet the sophisticated needs of the company’s diverse customer base. Under Tait’s leadership, ManTech expanded and repositioned the company’s Intelligence, Federal Civilian and Department of Defense businesses to align with the company’s strategy of Bringing Digital to the Mission®. Before joining ManTech, Tait spent two decades with Accenture, where he led key initiatives that transformed IT performance for customers across the federal civilian, intelligence and defense sectors. He is a veteran, having served for 10 years in the U.S. Navy, after graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy.

“I am honored to assume the CEO role and am energized by the opportunities to advance our leadership position and deliver even stronger outcomes for our customers,” said Tait. “Since joining ManTech in 2018, I have worked alongside some of the best and most innovative talent in the industry and I am excited to be at the forefront of what comes next for our team. I am grateful for the support of Kevin and Carlyle and for their entrusting me to lead ManTech. I look forward to working closely with them as we seamlessly execute this leadership succession.”

“Kevin has guided ManTech through an extraordinary transformation in providing government customers with innovative solutions and digital capabilities, and we are thrilled that he will continue to be a guiding force as Chairman,” said Dayne Baird, a Managing Director at Carlyle. “As Kevin steps into this new role, we are fortunate to have an established leader of Matt’s caliber to succeed him as part of this planned transition. We have had the opportunity to work closely with Matt over the last several months, and he has proven to be an outstanding leader with a deep understanding of customer missions and the emerging trends shaping our industry.”

New Board of Directors

In connection with the completion of ManTech’s transaction with Carlyle, the Company has established a new Board of Directors. The members of the Board include:

Kevin Phillips, Chairman: Current Chairman and former Chief Executive Officer and President of ManTech;

Current Chairman and former Chief Executive Officer and President of ManTech; Dayne Baird, Director: Managing Director at Carlyle, who leads the firm’s efforts in the government services sector;

Managing Director at Carlyle, who leads the firm’s efforts in the government services sector; Brian Bernasek, Director: Managing Director and Co-Head of U.S. Buyout and Growth at Carlyle;

Managing Director and Co-Head of U.S. Buyout and Growth at Carlyle; Mary Bush, Director: President of Bush International, LLC, former Managing Director of the Federal Housing Finance Board, and former Founder of the International Finance Department at Fannie Mae;

President of Bush International, LLC, former Managing Director of the Federal Housing Finance Board, and former Founder of the International Finance Department at Fannie Mae; Jonathan Darby, Director: Former Director of Operations of the NSA/Central Security Service (CSS);

Former Director of Operations of the NSA/Central Security Service (CSS); Ian Fujiyama, Director: Managing Director and Head of Global Aerospace and Government Services at Carlyle;

Managing Director and Head of Global Aerospace and Government Services at Carlyle; Beth Kimber, Director: Two-Six Technologies Vice President for Intelligence Community Strategy and Former Deputy Director of CIA for Operations;

Two-Six Technologies Vice President for Intelligence Community Strategy and Former Deputy Director of CIA for Operations; Tom Rabaut, Director: Carlyle Operating Executive, Deputy Chairman of AUSA, former CEO of United Defense, and graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point;

Carlyle Operating Executive, Deputy Chairman of AUSA, former CEO of United Defense, and graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point; Matt Tait, Director: Incoming Chief Executive Officer and President of ManTech;

Incoming Chief Executive Officer and President of ManTech; William Varner, Director: Former President of ManTech’s Mission, Cyber & Intelligence Solutions Group.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 54 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com

