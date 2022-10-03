Enterin Announces New Funding and Appointment of David Vogel to Its Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterin Inc., a privately held, Philadelphia-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases, announces that David Vogel has joined the Board of Directors. Enterin has also received $6 million in convertible note funding (of up to a total of $20 million) from outside investors, including Voloridge Investment Management, LLC and David Vogel.

David Vogel is the Founder, CEO and Chief Scientist of Voloridge Investment Management, LLC, a multi-strategy, quantitative hedge fund manager. David is a data scientist who has earned international recognition for his predictive modeling accuracy. He is a multi-winner of the prestigious KDD Cup and the Heritage Health Prize in 2013. He is the Co-Founder/Trustee of the VoLo Foundation, a philanthropic organization supporting data driven research and projects with a focus on climate change and health/longevity. David and VoLo Foundation’s team are widening their focus into epigenetics, gut biome, and multi-omic data analysis. Through research funding and collaborations with top scientists, David applies his data modeling expertise to assist with cutting edge research that has the potential to maximize longevity and optimize health. David currently serves as a Board Member of the Environmental Defense Fund and Amplio, and he served on the Climate-Related Market Risk Subcommittee at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. David received his undergraduate degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his MS degree in Scientific Computing from New York University’s Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences.

“I'm honored to have this opportunity to join the Board of Directors at Enterin and I look forward to participating in the leadership of such an innovative company,” Mr. Vogel said. “Their focus on targeting diseases of aging and their emphasis on rigorous data analysis are well-aligned with my own professional values and priorities.”

David McCullough, CEO of Enterin said, “Enterin is extremely excited to welcome David Vogel to our Board of Directors. David and Voloridge are well-known, sophisticated investors. We are grateful that Voloridge not only invested in Enterin, but that David has joined our Board. I am confident that he will be a valuable addition as we drive our strategy toward developing useful compounds for neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases.”

About Enterin Inc.

Enterin Inc. is the first company to develop novel compounds that repair the dysfunctional gut-brain axis in patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Enterin Inc. is pioneering the medical community’s understanding of the link between infections, dysfunction of the ENS and the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disease. Enterin’s lead compound, ENT-01, displaces membrane-bound αS aggregates from nerve cells in the ENS and improves neural signaling between the gut and the brain. The second compound, ENT-03, increases insulin sensitivity by acting at the level of the brain and acutely normalizes blood sugar in diabetic mice. ENT-03 is being developed for the treatment of diabetes, obesity, and Alzheimer’s disease. Studies in humans will begin in Q1 2023.

