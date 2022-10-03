Codexis Announces Appointment of Rahul Singhvi, Sc.D., to Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company enabling the promise of synthetic biology, today announced the appointment of Rahul Singhvi, Sc.D., to its Board of Directors.



Dr. Singhvi is a biotechnology industry veteran with more than three decades of research and development, operations and commercialization expertise across his time with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Novavax, Inc. and Merck & Co., Inc. He currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of National Resilience, Inc. (Resilience), a technology-focused biomanufacturing company, which he co-founded and built, with end-to-end manufacturing and digital solutions across several modalities including cell and gene therapies, nucleic acids, vaccines and biologics.

“Rahul is a proven leader in the biopharmaceutical industry, with a demonstrated track record of enabling scale and accelerating the growth of innovative product pipelines,” said Byron Dorgan, Chair of the Board of Codexis. “His insights and guidance across drug development and driving adoption of boundary-pushing technologies will prove invaluable throughout Codexis’ evolution, and we are fortunate to welcome him to our Board of Directors.”

“Codexis’ CodeEvolver® platform is a proven engine to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and biotherapeutics with unparalleled potential to drive real world health benefits,” said Dr. Singhvi. “I am honored to join the Company’s Board of Directors and look forward to partnering with Codexis in support of its mission to apply the cutting-edge advancements of enzyme engineering across a diverse range of markets.”

Prior to Resilience, Dr. Singhvi was an Operating Partner at Flagship Pioneering, a Boston-based life sciences venture capital firm where he was responsible for founding and operating companies launched from Flagship’s innovation foundry, Flagship Labs. Before joining Flagship, Dr. Singhvi was the Chief Operating Officer of Takeda’s Global Vaccine Business Unit, where he oversaw the worldwide supply and expansion efforts of all commercialized vaccines and development candidates within the business unit. Previously, Dr. Singhvi was President and CEO of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) where he led the company’s transformation from a specialty pharmaceutical business to a vaccine development company. He has also previously served across a number of biotherapeutics and healthcare companies as a board member, advisor or executive team member, including Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTC: IMUC), Univercells SA, and Valor Biotherapeutics LLC. Dr. Singhvi began his professional career at Merck, where he held roles across R&D and manufacturing. He has played a key role in bringing bioengineering and microbiology innovations closer to the clinic and is an author/co-author and listed inventor of over ten peer-reviewed publications and three patents, respectively. Dr. Singhvi holds M.S. and Sc.D. chemical engineering degrees from MIT and a Bachelor of Technology degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. He received an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver®C platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, food, and industrial products; in the creation of the next generation of life science tools; and as gene therapy and oral enzyme therapies. The Company’s unique performance enzymes drive improvements such as: reduced energy usage, waste generation and capital requirements; higher yields; higher fidelity diagnostics; and more efficacious therapeutics. Codexis enzymes enable the promise of synthetic biology to improve the health of people and the planet. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

