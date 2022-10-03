Children's National Hospital Announces Partnership With Clearway Health

BOSTON, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Health is honored to be selected by Children's National Hospital (CNH) as their specialty pharmacy partner to improve medication access, adherence and clinical outcomes for pediatric patients with complex chronic conditions.

"As the nation's children's hospital, Children's National leads the future of pediatric health through its clinical excellence, transformative research, innovation and service to the community," explained Eric Manuel Balmir, PharmD, Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer for CNH. "We have been on a two-year journey to find a partner to build and operate a specialty pharmacy program. Clearway Health has redefined partnership and demonstrated that they will support our patients as an extension of CNH into the communities we serve."

Children who are on specialty medication therapies rely on their family, providers and an extended care team on their journey to wellness. These specialty medications require special handling, additional education, clinical expertise and ongoing support. Clearway Health and CNH will team up to provide pediatric-focused services to patients and their families.

"Children's National Hospital exemplifies its core values - compassion, commitment and connection - in the care they provide to their patients," said Nicole Faucher, President of Clearway Health. "Our values align with theirs, and Clearway Health is honored to partner with CNH to advance specialty pharmacy care and support elevated outcomes and adherence for the children and their families in metropolitan D.C. and the surrounding areas."

CNH's child-centered vision looks at the hospital experience through a child's eyes. "The way my hospital works is built around me," the vision states. "My providers, my family and I are a team." Now, Clearway Health is part of the CNH team. Clearway Health will provide Pharmacists and Pharmacy Liaisons who work alongside the providers and care teams inside the specialty clinics. Pediatric patients on specialty medication therapies, along with their families, will meet their Pharmacy Liaison who will provide a personalized experience - ensuring they understand their specialty medication and how to take it safely, completing insurance authorizations, coordinating assistance programs to provide affordable options to access their therapies and arranging delivery of medications. The Clearway Health Pharmacy Liaison will support the patients and their families the entire time they are enrolled in the program.

"We continue to innovate and serve as the connection to our patients to provide everything they need for their health," Dr. Balmir explained. "Our partnership with Clearway Health allows us to strengthen our commitment and focus on what's right, not just what's required, for our patients."

About Children's National Hospital

Children's National Hospital (CNH), based in Washington, D.C., celebrates 150 years of pediatric care, research and commitment to community. Volunteers opened the hospital in 1870 with 12 beds to care for Civil War orphans. Today, 150 years stronger, it is among the nation's top 10 children's hospitals.

CNH is transforming pediatric medicine for all children. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty outpatient centers in Washington D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia suburbs. CNH is home to the Children's National Research Institute, Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation and Children's National Research and Innovation Campus. It is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels.

About Clearway Health

Clearway Health partners with hospitals and health systems to build or strengthen their own specialty pharmacy program, improve access to care and provide personalized support to vulnerable patients, families, providers and care teams to eliminate barriers and ensure medications are received on time.

Born out of Boston Medical Center, Clearway Health emerged as a solution to improve access to care and manage the complex medication needs of patient populations. A group of solution-seekers created a specialty pharmacy program to serve Boston Medical Center and its patients. Now, Clearway Health serves hospitals, health systems and the communities of patients they care for - providing a service that's been proven, lived and experienced by our team.

