Sound Opens New Location in Bellevue

SEATTLE, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After years of planning, one of King County's largest behavioral healthcare providers, Sound, announced the opening of its new Bellevue location, at 13555 Bel-Red Road, Bellevue, WA 98005. The new facility, which opened officially on Sept. 26, is 10,000 square feet and features 25 treatment rooms. Sound will serve adults, children and families out of the new location.

Because the new location is more centrally located and closer to public transit, client access to care and referral to other healthcare services will be greatly improved.

In related news, Sound moved out of its old North Creek and Rainbow Creek locations in Bellevue, with staff and clients from these facilities relocating to the new Bel-Red location.

"Extensive research went into our decision to relocate," said Sound President & CEO Patrick Evans. "Our demographic data found that the North Creek and Rainbow Creek locations were not centrally located near our existing and potential client populations, and not easily accessible by public transit. A significant part of delivering adequate healthcare to our community is to ensure access. We are very much looking forward to both serving our current clients and meeting growing demand for our services."

This development is only one of a number of recent strategic changes Sound has put into place as it transforms itself post-Covid, and works to create a more sustainable and viable healthcare business. In August, Sound consolidated its Wallingford and Northgate facilities, creating more streamlined operations, while continuing to serve clients. In mid-September, Sound completed the sale of Cascade Hall, a 64-bed residential treatment facility, to King County, due to unsustainable funding models. The organization is reconfiguring its Primary Care practice and continues to evaluate other lines of business that are no longer sustainable in the current funding and reimbursement environment.

"Sound is deeply committed to thriving during these unprecedented times," added Evans. "And these changes are essential to ensure we can continue our pledge to serve the thousands of vulnerable people and the community at large, who depend on us. It is critical that we stabilize our operations so that we can be well positioned to address the growing mental health and addiction needs in our community as well."

About Sound

An independent, private nonprofit for more than 50 years, Sound has served the most complex addiction and behavioral health issues in our community, providing high-quality, comprehensive whole health services throughout the region. Sound is currently providing expanded telehealth services and provides primary care in a number of locations. The organization is an early adopter of Reaching Recovery, an evidence-based clinical model that promotes high levels of client engagement, improves outcomes and enables providers to better measure a client's recovery. Our goal is to help individuals and families achieve the highest level of independence possible by providing addiction treatment, mental health, vocational and many other services. To learn more, visit www.sound.health.

