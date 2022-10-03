New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Connected Ship Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323458/?utm_source=GNW

Inmarsat PLC, Intelsat Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Viasat Inc., Danelec Electronics, Sperry Marine Northrop Grumman, and YALTES Electronic and Information Systems Production and Trade Co.



The global connected ship market is expected to grow from $5.87 billion in 2021 to $6.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The connected ship market is expected to reach $8.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.



The connected ship market consists of sales of connected ship products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used within the shipping and marine industry to improve safety, security, and navigational efficiency through technology integration.The connected ship technology is installed on commercial, defense, and cargo ships, with ships connected and managed via satellite.



They are used in a variety of operations, such as ship traffic management, fleet operations, and fleet health operations.



The main types of connected ships are commercial, defense, and others.The connected ships commercial market consists of sales of connected ship solutions that are used by individuals or corporations for transporting goods from the manufacturer or producer to a market, customer or final point of distribution.



The various types of fits are linefit and retrofit, which are installed either onboard or onshore. They are used in various applications such as vessel traffic management, fleet operations, fleet health monitoring, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the connected ship market in 2021. The regions covered in the connected ship market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The connected ship market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides connected ship market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with a connected ship market share, detailed connected ship market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the connected ship industry. This connected ship market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The rise in the seaborne trade is expected to propel the growth of the connected ship market going forward.Seaborne trade refers to the cargo that is carried on a boat for trade.



Connected ships are used for the transportation and trade of food, technology, medicine, and other items.Growth and sustainable development depend heavily on affordable and effective maritime transportation.



For instance, in 2022, according to a report published by Ship Technology, a US-based procurement and reference resource provider, there’s a 43% increase in supply chain and logistics reported in Q3 of 2021 to boost the maritime industry. Therefore, the rise in seaborne trade is driving the growth of the connected ship market.



Digital transformation in marine has emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the connected ship market.The purpose of the connected ships is to use technology and other platforms to demonstrate a digitalization platform on board a ship.



Major companies operating in the connected ship market are focused on new digital transformation technology to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.For instance, in March 2022, MSC, an Italy-based shipping company, launched hybrid network solutions and advanced secure IT management.



Cyber detection services fully protect this hybrid network solution. The service scans outbound and inbound network traffic to detect targeted cyber threats in real-time and takes immediate steps to correct incidents.



In April 2021, Inmarsat, a UK-based satellite communications solutions provider, entered into a partnership deal with OneOcean for an undisclosed amount.Through this agreement, Inmarsat would be able to advance in the digitalization of navigation and compliance in the maritime sector.



OneOcean is a UK-based provider of digital marine solutions that specializes in voyage compliance and digital navigation.



The countries covered in the connected ship market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

