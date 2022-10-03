Spero Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Event on Non-Tuberculous Mycobacterial Pulmonary Disease and the SPR720 Program

Event is taking place on Thursday, October 6th at 11:30 a.m. ET



Event will feature a presentation by key opinion leader, Kevin L. Winthrop, MD, MPH (Division of Infectious Disease, OHSU Medical School)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D event on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The virtual event will feature a presentation by key opinion leader, Kevin L. Winthrop, MD, MPH, from the Division of Infectious Disease, OHSU Medical School. During his presentation, Dr. Winthrop will discuss the etiology, unmet medical need, and treatment landscape of non-tuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) pulmonary disease. Members of the Spero management team will provide an overview of the development program for SPR720, a potential novel first line oral therapy for NTM infections.

Dr. Winthrop Biography:

Kevin L. Winthrop, MD, MPH, Professor of Public Health, Infectious Diseases, and Ophthalmology at Oregon Health and Science University, is a former staff infectious disease epidemiologist from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Tuberculosis Elimination. He has co-authored over 300 publications, many detailing the epidemiologic and clinical aspects of nontuberculous mycobacterial diseases, tuberculosis, and other infections associated with rheumatic diseases and biologic immunosuppressive therapies. Clinically, he provides regional consultations for mycobacterial diseases and other chronic chest infections and serves as the medical consultant to the Oregon Public Health Division’s TB control program. His Center for Infectious Disease Studies has served as the lead institution and coordinating center for multiple cohort studies and clinical trials. He has served as a primary or senior investigator in many of these clinical and epidemiologic studies, and frequently collaborates with the Pulmonary Department on studies related to bronchiectasis. He founded the NTM Research Consortium and associated Clinical Trials Network which facilitate collaborative, multi-site grants and clinical trials among patients with NTM. He is a member of the graduate faculty at OHSU where he mentors public health students, medical students, and physicians in post-graduate training.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases.

Spero Therapeutics is developing SPR720 as a novel oral therapy candidate for the treatment of a rare, orphan pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.



Spero Therapeutics also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform, which is in development to treat multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

Tebipenem HBr is an investigational drug in the United States being developed for the treatment of cUTI, including pyelonephritis, caused by certain bacteria, in adult patients who have limited treatment options; tebipenem HBr is not FDA-approved.



For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements.

