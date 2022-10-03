New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pigging Valves Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323456/?utm_source=GNW

The pigging valves market is expected to grow from $3.68 billion in 2021 to $4.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The pigging valves market is expected to grow to $5.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%.



The pigging valve market consists of sales of pigging valves by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for launching and retrieving pipeline intervention.Pigging valves refer to valves through which pipeline inspection gadgets are closed and released for cleaning and maintaining pipelines.



These are mostly used in the oil and gas industry and water treatment facilities. These valves facilitate asset integrity, mitigate corrosion, and optimize oil and gas production.



The main types of pigging valves are bypass pigging valves and shutoff pigging valves.Bypass pigging valves are used to allow for mild operations throughout pig launching and receiving, thereby making the process safe and convenient.



In the normal position, the ball and seat isolate the valve pig chamber from the flow line.This allows for a reduction in flow capacity without shutting off the flow line completely during the injection or receiving operations.



The various technologies include ultrasonic piping, magnetic flux piping, and caliper. The several end-use industries include the oil and gas industry, pharmaceutical, chemical industry, refining, and petrochemical industries., water, sewage and effluent, food-processing industries, and others.



Middle East was the largest region in the pigging valves market in 2021. The regions covered in the pigging valves market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growth in oil and gas exploration activities is expected to propel the growth of the pigging valve market going forward.Oil and gas exploration activities refer to those activities that are used to extract oil & gas from the ground.



As oil and gas exploration efforts increase, additional pipelines will be built to extract and transport the resulting oil and gas.Pigging valves are used to connect these pipes in preparation for pipeline integration.



For instance, according to the US energy information administration, a US-based energy agency, dry natural gas output in 2020 reached 33.5 trillion cubic feet (Tcf), an average of 91.5 billion cubic feet per day, which is the second-highest record. Therefore, the increasing oil & gas exploration activities are driving the growth of the pigging valves market.



New product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the pigging valve market.Major companies operating in the pigging valve sector are focused on introducing new products to meet consumer demand.



For instance, in November 2021, Hartmann, a Germany-based provider of pigging valves and wellheads introduced a new pigging ball valve with various safety barriers to the sluice chamber, which contributes to safe and easy ping launching and receiving even when residual pressure exists in the main line. In order to stop spills, these valves automatically lock if there is a leak.



In October 2019, IMI Plc, a UK-based engineering company acquired PBM Inc. for a deal amount of US$ 85 million. The acquisition would help IMI to introduce new products and manufacture different types of valves for various industries. Also, it would help IMI to expand its business in the US market. PBM Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of pigging valves.



The countries covered in the pigging valves market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

