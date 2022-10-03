New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DDOS-Cyber Attack Solutions Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323459/?utm_source=GNW

The DDOS-cyber-attack solutions market is expected to grow from $3.01 billion in 2021 to $3.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The market is expected to grow to 6.37 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%.



The DDOS cyber-security solutions market consists of sales of DDOS cyber-security solutions and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the prevention of distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks from malicious actors who, for various reasons, want to sabotage the network and functioning of a targeted organization by flooding their servers with internet traffic to prevent legitimate users from accessing their services. DDOS cyber-security solutions are services provided by firms to users to mitigate DDOS attacks.



The main types of DDOS-cyber-attack solutions are hardware, software, and services.The hardware solutions provide DDOS cyber-attack hardware that acts as a physical barrier between the organization’s network and potential attackers.



Hardware is most effective when applied at the network’s very edge to protect all other inside devices from attacks, including firewalls.They are used in various enterprises, such as small and medium enterprises and large enterprises, deployed on-premise, cloud, and hybrid.



The numerous applications include network security and database security, which are used in various verticals such as government and defense, BFSI, manufacturing, energy, and utilities, among others.



North America was the largest region in the DDOS-cyber attack solutions market in 2021. The regions covered in the DDOS-cyber attack solution market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in the number of DDOS attacks is significantly contributing to the growth of the DDOS cyber-security market.As firms are increasingly shifting their applications and infrastructure to the public cloud, the scope of DDOS attacks is increasing and attackers are becoming sharper, more organized, and more focused in the pursuit of their goals.



As a result of this, more firms are demanding DDOS cyber-attack solutions.For instance, according to a 2021 report on global threat analysis by Radware, DDOS attacks have grown by 37% from 2020 to 2021.



Therefore, an increase in the number of DDOS attacks will drive the growth of the DDOS cyber-security market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the DDOS network security solutions market.Major companies operating in the DDOS cyber-security solutions sector are focused on introducing new technologies to improve users’ security and mitigate sophisticated and novel attacks from DDOS attackers.



For instance, in January 2022, Bigleaf, a US-based internet redundancy and optimization service company, launched a DDOS mitigation service based on cloud and internet-based technology.It works across various circuits to help firms deliver more reliable services to their users.



It is circuit-independent, allowing users to safeguard any ISP connection they use under a single service contract. It also covers the entirety of their bandwidth, reducing exposure to risk while simplifying support and service responsibilities.



In February 2022, Radware Inc., a US-based provider of cybersecurity and applications, acquired SecurtiyDAM for $30 million. The acquisition will help Radware to grow its cloud security services, as SecurityDAM specializes in cloud-based DDOS solutions and licensing of software to monitor and control DDOS attacks. SecurityDAM is an Israel-based cybersecurity and applications provider.



The countries covered in the DDOS-cyber attack solution market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

