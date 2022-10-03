DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 September 2022£34.92m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 September 2022£34.92m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):49,519,882
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 September 2022 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*70.51p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*70.51p
  
Ordinary share price 51.90p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(26.39%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 30/09/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Cash and other net current assets14.83%
2Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)11.87%
3Flowtech Fluidpower Plc8.34%
4Centaur Media Plc8.06%
5Hargreaves Services Plc 7.53%
6Volex Plc6.48%
7Ramsdens Holdings Plc6.27%
8DigitalBox plc5.60%
9Synectics Plc5.50%
10Tactus Holdings Limited4.67%
11Fireangel Safety Technology Plc4.42%
12Equals Group Plc4.28%
13National World Plc4.12%
14Adept Technology Group Plc 3.71%
15Theworks.co.uk Plc1.95%
16Norman Broadbent Plc1.44%
17Real Good Food Company Plc0.19%
 Other0.74%
 Total100.00%