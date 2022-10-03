Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 September 2022 £34.92m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 September 2022 £34.92m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 49,519,882

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 September 2022 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 70.51p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 70.51p

Ordinary share price 51.90p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (26.39%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 30/09/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Cash and other net current assets 14.83%

2 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 11.87%

3 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 8.34%

4 Centaur Media Plc 8.06%

5 Hargreaves Services Plc 7.53%

6 Volex Plc 6.48%

7 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 6.27%

8 DigitalBox plc 5.60%

9 Synectics Plc 5.50%

10 Tactus Holdings Limited 4.67%

11 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 4.42%

12 Equals Group Plc 4.28%

13 National World Plc 4.12%

14 Adept Technology Group Plc 3.71%

15 Theworks.co.uk Plc 1.95%

16 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.44%

17 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.19%

Other 0.74%