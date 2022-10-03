|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 September 2022
|£34.92m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 September 2022
|£34.92m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|49,519,882
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 September 2022 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|70.51p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|70.51p
|Ordinary share price
|51.90p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(26.39%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 30/09/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Cash and other net current assets
|14.83%
|2
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|11.87%
|3
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|8.34%
|4
|Centaur Media Plc
|8.06%
|5
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|7.53%
|6
|Volex Plc
|6.48%
|7
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|6.27%
|8
|DigitalBox plc
|5.60%
|9
|Synectics Plc
|5.50%
|10
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|4.67%
|11
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|4.42%
|12
|Equals Group Plc
|4.28%
|13
|National World Plc
|4.12%
|14
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|3.71%
|15
|Theworks.co.uk Plc
|1.95%
|16
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|1.44%
|17
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.19%
|Other
|0.74%
|Total
|100.00%