Global Knowledge Management (KM) Market Report 2022-2023: Competitive Landscape, Technology, Products, Functional Capabilities, and the Business, Servicing, and Market Trends

The "Knowledge Management for the Enterprise Report 2022-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents an in-depth analysis of the knowledge management (KM) market and the solutions that are vital in supporting the needs of today's digitally transformed and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled enterprises.

Knowledge Everywhere for Everyone

Knowledge management solutions help companies institutionalize their knowledge and create a "single source of truth" so that the right information is available to all of their employees and customers. These applications equip employees who work in the contact center or other enterprise functions, as well as self-service solutions, to deliver a frictionless customer experience (CX), throughout the customer journey.

The new generation of KM solutions is making information available via enterprise, faceted, or federated search, self-service portals, websites, and user communities. Information can also be pushed automatically to agent desktops or customer relationship management (CRM) applications based on context and intents identified in voice and digital interactions.

Knowledge management solutions are also increasingly being used to support enterprise-wide AI initiatives that need a large repository of relevant, tagged, and targeted data to be effective.

Getting the right information (answers, FAQs, best practices, calculations, guides, decision trees, etc.) properly formatted and loaded, and keeping it current, has been a time-consuming manual process for decades.

But this is changing due to greatly enhanced AI-enabled KM solutions that apply machine learning (ML) to self-identify knowledge gaps, redundant answers, outdated or poor-performing content, and recommend fixes to solve these issues.

Employees are still needed to make final decisions about the content, but ML has already reduced the effort by as much as 50%, and more innovation is on the way.

Timely, Comprehensive and Insightful Analysis

The Knowledge Management for the Enterprise report examines the competitive landscape, technology, products, functional capabilities, and the business, servicing, and market trends that are driving rapid adoption and game-changing innovation of KM applications.

The report features 5 highly effective KM solutions that address customer and agent/employee-facing functions and other enterprise-wide uses. The vendors covered are: KMS Lighthouse, NICE, Serviceware, Shelf, and Verint Systems. This Report is intended to help companies identify and select the right KM solution to meet their current and future needs.

Report includes

Definition of KM and the distinctions between search, content management, and KM

Market trends and challenges that are driving interest, adoption, and product development in this sector

Knowledge management vendor innovation and near-term roadmaps, including new product features and what is planned to be delivered in the next 12 - 18 months

Insightful discussion of how digital transformation and changes in the post-pandemic workplace are reviving interest in KM

Exploration of how KM solutions are serving up context-based information to deliver an enhanced self-service experience while improving containment rates

How contact centers are leveraging KM as a retention tool by delivering a better way to coach and support agents, improve their performance, and promote higher levels of job satisfaction

A look at how KM is helping enterprises capture and preserve the institutional knowledge of their tenured and retiring workforce

Examination of the asset management workflow in the 5 featured KM solutions, including data acquisition, authoring, review, revision and approval process, publication/distribution, and search capabilities

Review of the KM competitive landscape, including the technology sectors that are developing KM solutions as well as an overview of the 5 featured KM vendors, their product offerings, and packaged solutions

Side-by-side comparative analysis of the technical and functional capabilities of the 5 featured KM solutions

Knowledge management implementation analysis, including vendor methodology, time frames, best practices, professional services, training/workshops, and resources required to implement and maintain the solution

Knowledge management uses, benefits, and return on investment (ROI) analysis

Results of the publisher's comprehensive customer satisfaction survey, which ranks vendors based on customer satisfaction across 10 vendor categories, 9 KM product capabilities, 5 customer-facing capabilities, and 5 agent/employee-facing capabilities

Knowledge management vendor pricing

Detailed company reports for the 5 KM vendors, analyzing product functionality and near-term product roadmap deliverables

Glossary of Terms

Knowledge Management Vendor Director

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Report Participation Criteria

4. What is Knowledge Management?

4.1 Vendor Definitions

4.2 The Distinctions between Search, Content Management and Knowledge Management

5. Knowledge Management Trends and Challenges

5.1 Knowledge Management Trends

5.2 Knowledge Management Challenges

6. Knowledge Management Market Innovation

6.1 New Product Features

6.2 Emerging Capabilities

7. Knowledge Management Rides the AI Wave

8. The Time is Right for KM, Now More than Ever

8.1 Omni-Channel Capabilities

9. Help Yourself by Helping Your Customers Self-Serve

10. Knowledge Management Improves Agent Retention in More Ways than One

11. Preserving Institutional Knowledge

12. KM Asset Management

12.1 Structuring and Configuring Content

12.2 Data Acquisition/Authoring

12.3 Review, Revision and Approval

12.4 Publication, Distribution and Management

12.5 Search

13. Knowledge Management Market Activity Analysis

14. Knowledge Management Competitive Landscape

14.1 Knowledge Management Company Snapshot

14.2 Knowledge Management Vendor Offerings and Products

14.2.1 Packaged/Verticalized Applications

15. Knowledge Management Technical and Functional Analysis

15.1 High-Level Technical Summary

15.1.1 Integration

15.1.2 Security and Compliance

15.2 High-Level Functional Summary

15.2.1 Dashboards, Reporting and KPIs

16. Knowledge Management Implementation Analysis

16.1 Knowledge Management Best Practices

17. Knowledge Management Uses, Benefits, and Return on Investment

18. Knowledge Management Pricing

18.1 Premise-Based Pricing

18.2 Cloud-Based Pricing

19. Knowledge Management Vendor Satisfaction Analysis

19.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories

19.1.1 Vendor Satisfaction by Category and Customer

19.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Knowledge Management Product Capabilities

19.2.1 Knowledge Management Product Capabilities Satisfaction, by Category and Customer

19.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Knowledge Management Customer-Facing Capabilities

19.3.1 Knowledge Management Customer-Facing Capabilities Satisfaction, by Category and Customer

19.4 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Knowledge Management Agent/Employee-Facing Capabilities

19.4.1 Knowledge Management Agent/Employee-Facing Capabilities Satisfaction, by Category and Customer

19.5 Customer Background and Insights

19.5.1 Business Units Using Knowledge Management

19.5.2 Top 3 - 5 Knowledge Management Purchasing Drivers

19.5.3 Top 3 - 5 Knowledge Management Challenges

19.5.4 Additional Comments

20. Company Reports

20.1 KMS Lighthouse

20.2 NICE

20.3 Serviceware SE

20.4 Shelf

20.5 Verint Systems

Appendix: Knowledge Management Glossary of Terms

Appendix: Knowledge Management Vendor Directory

Companies Mentioned

KMS Lighthouse

NICE

Serviceware SE

Shelf

Verint Systems

