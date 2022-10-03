TriumphPay Appoints Dan Curtis as EVP, Chief Relationship Management Officer

DALLAS, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriumphPay, a division of TBK Bank, SSB, today announced the appointment of Dan Curtis as executive vice president, chief relationship management officer. In this role, Curtis will provide strategic leadership for TriumphPay’s client relationship team, as well as identify key business drivers for clients and ensure TriumphPay is meeting client demands.



“We’re incredibly excited to have Dan join our team,” said Aaron P. Graft, vice chairman and chief executive officer of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK). “It is a testament to the TriumphPay solution and momentum of the offering that continues to attract top talent like Dan, who joins with deep industry and leadership experience within the third-party logistics sector. His track record of driving transformation and cultivating people and technology will be key to maintaining TriumphPay’s continued success.”

Prior to joining TriumphPay, Curtis most recently worked as president of BNSF Logistics, LLC, a US-based, multi-modal, cross-border transportation leader in OTR, rail, and complex logistics spaces. Before taking over the role of president of BNSF Logistics in 2018, he served as the chief operating officer and chief financial officer for BNSF Logistics for seven years.

Before joining BNSF, Curtis previously held various senior financial leadership positions at Greatwide Logistics Services and key roles at Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst and Ernst & Young. He brings more than 25 years of experience in the logistics and financial sectors to TriumphPay.

“Dan will be a key and integral member of our executive team,” said Melissa Forman, president of TriumphPay. “Since the launch of TriumphPay’s open payments network earlier this year, TriumphPay has paid over 137,000 carriers, more than any other company in the United States. With decades of experience in leadership and financial roles, Dan will provide valuable insights and transformative leadership skills to help our team create even more innovative solutions for the brokered freight industry and take TriumphPay to the next level by accelerating client adoption.”

Curtis added, “As an early customer of TriumphPay, I have believed in the vision and the product from the beginning. That, along with getting to know the outstanding Triumph team, led me to join this rapidly growing organization. Helping drive this business to become the universal and ubiquitous payment provider to truck drivers is a unique and exciting opportunity!”

For more information, visit www.triumphpay.com.

About TriumphPay

TriumphPay is the open payments network for freight brokers, factors, shippers and carriers in the US trucking industry.

TriumphPay is a division of TBK Bank, SSB, Member of FDIC, and a member of the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) group.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, offering a diversified line of payments, factoring, and banking services. www.triumphbancorp.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such states are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph Bancorp’s expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” and the forward-looking statement disclosure included in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Triumph Bancorp undertakes no duty to update the information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5835669-c1b7-4436-8566-8921c562adf3