[Latest] Global Air Compressor Market Size/Share Worth 55.98 Billion by 2030 at a 5.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Industrial, Report, Trends, Forecast, Trends, Segmentation)

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Air Compressor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Mode of Operation (Reciprocating, Rotary, Centrifugal), By Type (Portable, Stationary), By Lubrication (Oil filled, Oil free), By Application (Food and beverages, Manufacturing, Healthcare , Electronic and semiconductors, Home appliances, Oil and gas, energy, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030"

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Air Compressor Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 31.86 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 55.98 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."





Market Dynamics

Drivers

There are a large number of applications of air compressors in various industries. Increased usage in the packaging, transportation, construction and pharmaceuticals industry will lead to the market's growth. Industrialization will lead to an increase in manufacturing activities. And this shall provide a major potential and opportunities that will lead to market growth. The economic and industrial developments have been more Indonesians like in Africa. The government's initiatives that increase industrial automation will also help grow the market.





Restraints

many factors will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Poor practices and artificial demand will increase the losses in the industry. Leaks will also inhibit the growth of the market. One of the largest wisps is that of air leaks. This usually takes place at the manufacturing plant. The operation of the air systems at higher pressures Leads to increased losses. All of these factors also increase the time, which is non-productive, and they shall have a more significant effect on the market's growth.

Opportunities

As various nations are engaged in reducing the number of carbon emissions and the reduction of greenhouse gases, the need for sustainable products has increased. The need for energy-efficient solutions has grown in recent years. All this is possible with the use of compressed air solutions. The safer and easier generation of compressed air has increased the need for air compressors for many industries.

The reliability of compressed air solutions has increased in recent years. Modern compressors have also increased, and they shall provide major opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Using these compressors helps in having better savings and a clean environment. These compressors are considered environment-friendly products as they make less noise and do not need much fuel. Heat recovery is one of the features that will lead to the growth of the modern compressors market and shall provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

The energy that is recovered is used for the preheating of feedwater. And this serves to be a great feature for the industries engaged in power generation.

Challenges

Various nations like the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada adopt strict rules and regulations. Many European countries are launching new standards for emission control. These standards are aimed at improving air quality with the use of compressors. It shall help decrease the number of contaminants discharged into the environment. When it comes to manufacturing such compressors, the manufacturers need to alter the performance and design of these products.

To reduce the number of emissions left out, in the end, few nations across the world have adopted strict regulations and rules, especially in industrially advanced nations. They help reduce the number of health hazards associated with the emission of such gases. But all of these stringent policies will hamper the market's growth during the forecast period.

Report Highlights

Based on the product type, the Rotary segment will have a larger market share as they are used on a large scale in many industries like mining, electric power, mechanical metallurgy and paper making. Based on application, the manufacturing segment has emerged as the largest market for the huge number of industries that have come up in recent years due to the active support provided by the government to the various emerging businesses, which has led to this phase of industrialization.

Based on lubrication, the segment of oilfields has emerged as the largest market due to the rapid use of air compressors in this sector. Based on product type, the segment of stationary air compressors has emerged as the largest market due to the extensive demand for stationary equipment in the industrial sector. Based on geography, the region of Asia Pacific has emerged as the largest market for the huge number of industries in this sector.

Regional Snapshots

The Asia Pacific region will have the largest market share in the coming years. This segment has dominated the market in the past, and it will continue to grow well in the coming years as the government of various nations in the Asia Pacific region are engaged in making investments for the development of infrastructure and rapid industrialization. As there has been rapid industrialization in various regions of the Asia Pacific region, there shall be an increased need for air compressors.

Air compressors are used in many industries like the manufacturing, gas and oil, home appliances, beverages, and food industries. As many manufacturers of air compressors are present in the Asia Pacific region, especially in the nations like China and India, the demand for these products will continue to grow in the coming years. As there is large-scale production of the semiconductors and electronics in these nations, the market is expected to grow well in the coming year. in the North American region and the European region, steady growth will be noted in the coming years period Eastern Europe has increased the number of investments made in the industrial sector due to which the need for these compressors will continue to grow.





Energy efficient and simple products have more demand in the market, and all of these factors will help the market's growth during the forecast period.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2021 USD 31.86 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 55.98 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Ciasons Industrial Inc., Desran Compressor (Shanghai) Co.Ltd., Doosan Corporation (Doosan Infracore Portable Power ) , Atlas Copco AB, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Campbell Hausfeld), Ebara Corporation, Elgi Equipments Limited, Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., Hitachi Ltd. ( Sullair LLC), Indo-Air Compressors Pvt. Ltd., NINGBO XINDA GROUP CO.LTD (AUGUST Screw Air Compressor), Stanley Black & Decker Corporation (Porter Cable), Suzler Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited, Kobe Steel Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. , VMAC Global Technology Inc, , and Others Key Segment By Mode of Operation, Type, Lubrication, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Key Players

Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Ciasons Industrial Inc.

Desran Compressor (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Doosan Corporation (Doosan Infracore Portable Power )

Atlas Copco AB

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Campbell Hausfeld)

Ebara Corporation

Elgi Equipments Limited

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd. ( Sullair, LLC)

Indo-Air Compressors Pvt. Ltd.

NINGBO XINDA GROUP CO., LTD (AUGUST Screw Air Compressor)

Stanley Black & Decker Corporation (Porter Cable)

Suzler Ltd

Ingersoll-Rand plc

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

VMAC Global Technology Inc

Recent Developments

STERI was taken over by Atlas Copco in 2021. This organization supplies air compressors in multiple regions across Italy.

Segments covered in the Report

By Mode of Operation

Reciprocating

Rotary

Centrifugal

By Type

Portable

Stationary

By Lubrication

Oil filled

Oil free

By Application

Food and beverages

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Electronic and semiconductors

Home appliances

Oil and gas

energy

Others

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

