Heightened Demand from Consumer Goods Sector will Drive Top Bottom Packaging Box Market to US$ 1.8 Bn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global top bottom packaging box market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1,898.6 Mn by 2032, with the market growing at a stagnant CAGR of 3.3% from the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Driven by rising demand in healthcare and beauty industries, the top bottom packaging box market will likely reach an estimated US$ 1,378.2 Mn in 2022. These packaging boxes are often used to pack cosmetic items and are high demand in several end use industries.



For a majority of consumer products and gifts, Top bottom packaging boxes are most often the go-to packaging solution for large portion of the consumer good and gifts sector. It is a highly affordable and productive packaging option for a wide range of market products. Top bottom packaging boxes each have a lid that encompasses the bottom box, which includes the product. This feature ensures the safe delivery of the packaged item.

These boxes are available in different sizes and shapes to cater to the requirements of the manufacturers. Top bottom packaging boxes are designed in a way that protects the packaged product from damage throughout handling and shipping. Furthermore, many companies also use these boxes for advertising purposes- they pack their products these boxes as it provides a visual appeal to the consumers. Majority of watches and shoes in the market are packaged in the top bottom packaging boxes.

Thus, these boxes are quite popular in the consumer goods sector. In addition to consumer goods, the boxes are gaining various applications in multiple industries such as automobiles, personal care, food and beverages, and many others. Top bottom packaging boxes are usually made out of paper and plastic. As these materials contain a high level of resilience and strength, the top bottom packaging boxes market is expected to continue gaining traction over the assessment period.

“Expansion of the consumer goods sector will propel the demand for top bottom packaging boxes and ultimately lead to the market growth of the target market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Innovation in existing top bottom packaging boxes as well as enhancements in the materials used to produce these boxes will strengthen the market prospects.

The presence of alternative packaging solutions may hinder market growth.

Abundance of raw materials will drive the market growth in Southeast Asia.

Increasing expendable income is spurring the overall Asia Pacific target market growth.

North America accounts for about 27% of the global top bottom packaging boxes market.





Competitive Landscape

Pisacone S.r.l, Essence Ecocrafts Ltd., Dongguan Fullbright Industry Co. Ltd., FABREGAS PACKAGING S.L, Duke Packaging, China Doso Pak Co. Ltd., Tiny Box Company Ltd., Staples Inc., and Koch & Co., among others are some of the major players in the top bottom packaging box market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are concentrating on new product releases to improve their sales and profits. To maintain their market position, many players are constantly reinventing their product lines. These enterprises are deploying strategies like product approvals, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

More Insights into Top Bottom Packaging Box Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global top bottom packaging box market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of material type (paper-based top bottom packaging box, plastic-based top bottom packaging box, glass-based top bottom packaging box, other materials-based top bottom packaging box), end use (top bottom packaging box for food & beverages, top bottom packaging box for gifts, top bottom packaging box for personal care, top bottom packaging box for healthcare, top bottom packaging box for other end uses), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the lid and base paper boxes are likely to lead the market growth due to their environment-friendly property. Reusability and recyclability is promoting the market growth of the paper-based top bottom packaging box segment.

Based on region, the top bottom packaging box market in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit impressive growth over the forecast period. Increasing disposable income coupled with easy availability of raw materials in Southeast Asia is driving the overall market growth in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, the top bottom packaging box market in North America holds about 27% of the global market share while Europe accounts for 25% of these shares. These regions are expected to continue their steady market growth over the forecast period.

Key Segments of Top Bottom Packaging Box Industry Survey

Top Bottom Packaging Box Market by Material Type:

Paper-based Top Bottom Packaging Boxes

Plastics-based Top Bottom Packaging Boxes

Glass-based Top Bottom Packaging Boxes

Other Materials-based -based Top Bottom Packaging Boxes

Top Bottom Packaging Box Market by End Use:

Top Bottom Packaging Boxes for Food & Beverages

Top Bottom Packaging Boxes for Gifts

Top Bottom Packaging Boxes for Personal Care

Top Bottom Packaging Boxes for Healthcare

Top Bottom Packaging Boxes for Other End Uses





