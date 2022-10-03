Canada OTT and Pay TV Market Analysis/Forecasts, 2021, 2022 and 2027: AVOD, TVOD, DTO, SVOD, Digital Cable, Analog Cable, IPTV, Pay Satellite TV and Pay DTT

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.

The report covers the following:

OTT TV & Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

  • OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • SVOD subscribers by operator for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
  • SVOD forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, CraveTV, Illico, Stack TV and Paramount+/CBS All Access
  • AVOD forecasts for YouTube, Facebook, CTV, Global, TVA, CBC

Pay-TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

  • Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
  • Forecasts for Rogers, Videotron, Cogeco, Shaw Comms, Shaw Direct, Bell TV, Telus TV and Max TV

Key Topics Covered:

Population (000)

  • Total households (000)
  • TV households (000)
  • Fixed broadband holds (000)
  • Smartphone subscribers (000)
  • Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

  • Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
  • Smartphone subs/Population
  • Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video viewers (000)

  • OTT TV & video viewers/pop

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)

AVOD (US$ mil.)

  • Online rental revs (US$ mil.)
  • DTO video revs (US$ mil.)
  • SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
  • OTT TV & video revs (US$ mil.)

AVOD revenues/Population $

  • SVOD revenues/Population $
  • SVOD revs/SVOD subscriber $

Net SVOD homes (000)

  • SVOD homes/TVHH
  • SVOD homes/Fixed band HH
  • SVOD subscriptions/SVOD
  • homes

Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

  • SVOD subs/TVHH
  • SVOD subs/Fixed band HH
  • SVOD subs/Smartphone users

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN
  • Others

Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN
  • Others

SVOD revenues by operator (US$ mil.)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN
  • Others

Share of SVOD revenues by operator (%)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN
  • Others

SVOD ARPU by operator ($)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN

4AVOD revenues by platform ($ million)

  • YouTube
  • Facebook/Instagram
  • Other

