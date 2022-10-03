North America OTT TV and Video Markets Report 2022-2027: Newer Platforms like Disney+ (12 Million Additions), Paramount+ (Extra 26 Million) and HBO Max (Up by 31 Million) will be the Big Gainers

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America OTT TV and Video Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gross SVOD subscriptions [for movies, linear channels and TV episodes - excluding other platforms such as sports] in the US will climb from 354 million at end-2021 to 458 million in 2027.

About 86% of TV households will subscribe to at least one SVOD platform by 2027. The average SVOD household willpayfor 4.37 SVOD platforms by 2027.

Netflix will only add 2 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027. Newer platforms such as Disney+ (12 million additions), Paramount+ (an extra 26 million) and HBO Max (up by 31 million) will be the big gainers.

Key Topics Covered:

This 72-page PDF and excel report covers movies and TV episodes.

The report comes in three parts:

  • Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 33-page PDF document.
  • Outlook: Subscriber forecasts and bullet points for Canada and the US in a visually-appealing nine-page PDF document;
  • Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV+
  • CBC
  • CTV
  • CraveTV
  • Disney+
  • Facebook
  • Global
  • HBO Max
  • Hulu
  • Illico
  • Netflix
  • Paramount+
  • Peacock
  • NBC
  • Pluto/Viacom
  • Roku
  • Showtime
  • Sling TV
  • Stack TV
  • Starz
  • TVA
  • Tubi/Fox
  • YouTube

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1st8kv

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Amazon Prime
                            
                            
                                Hulu
                            
                            
                                Netflix
                            
                            
                                OTT
                            
                            
                                OTT TV
                            
                            
                                Over the Top Television
                            
                            
                                SVOD
                            
                            
                                Video on Demand
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data