North America OTT TV and Video Markets Report 2022-2027: Newer Platforms like Disney+ (12 Million Additions), Paramount+ (Extra 26 Million) and HBO Max (Up by 31 Million) will be the Big Gainers

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America OTT TV and Video Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gross SVOD subscriptions [for movies, linear channels and TV episodes - excluding other platforms such as sports] in the US will climb from 354 million at end-2021 to 458 million in 2027.

About 86% of TV households will subscribe to at least one SVOD platform by 2027. The average SVOD household willpayfor 4.37 SVOD platforms by 2027.

Netflix will only add 2 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027. Newer platforms such as Disney+ (12 million additions), Paramount+ (an extra 26 million) and HBO Max (up by 31 million) will be the big gainers.

Key Topics Covered:



This 72-page PDF and excel report covers movies and TV episodes.



The report comes in three parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 33-page PDF document.

Outlook: Subscriber forecasts and bullet points for Canada and the US in a visually-appealing nine-page PDF document;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

CBC

CTV

CraveTV

Disney+

Facebook

Global

HBO Max

Hulu

Illico

Netflix

Paramount+

Peacock

NBC

Pluto/Viacom

Roku

Showtime

Sling TV

Stack TV

Starz

TVA

Tubi/Fox

YouTube

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1st8kv