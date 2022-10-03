Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Markets Report 2022: Netflix will Generate Almost Half of the $4 Billion SVOD Revenues by 2027 with Disney+ a Long Way Behind with $589 Million

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

SVOD revenues for 20 countries in the MENA region will grow by $2.3 billion between 2021 and 2027 to reach $4 billion. Leader Turkey will triple its total to $1.27 billion by 2027.



Netflix will generate half - $1.90 billion - of MENA's $4 billion SVOD revenues by 2027. Second-placed Disney+ will be a long way behind with $589 million.



MENA will have 36.70 million SVOD subscriptions by 2027. Netflix will account for 30% of this total. Disney+ will start in the Arabic countries, Israel and Turkey in 2022 - quickly growing to 6.5 million subscribers by 2027. Regional player StarzPlay will have 2.98 million subscribers [excluding its operation in Pakistan] by 2027 - 1 million more than in 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

This 164-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report comes in three parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 62-page PDF document;

Outlook: Regional overview and forecasts for 20 countries in a 47-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

A 55-page Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 for 20 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

