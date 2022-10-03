New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Liquid Packaging Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323466/?utm_source=GNW





The global liquid packaging market is expected to grow from $413.75 billion in 2021 to $439.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The liquid packaging market is expected to grow to $537.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.1%.



The liquid packaging market consists of sales of liquid packaging by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the storage of liquid products such as cream concentrates, fruit pulp, and any other liquid products.Liquid packaging refers to a multilayer package used to protect specific loads during transportation and packaging.



They are preferred by manufacturers because they are durable and easy to brand and design.



The main types of liquid packaging markets are rigid and flexible.Rigid packaging refers to packaging that is known for its strength and provides structure and support for products.



The shape of this packaging cannot be changed easily.The various technologies include blow moulding, form filling, and aseptic, which use different types of packaging materials including polyethylene, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, others.



The various end-users include food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals, household care, and others.



North America was the largest region in the liquid packaging market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the liquid packaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing demand for flexible packaging is significantly contributing to the growth of the liquid packaging market going forward.Flexible packaging refers to a type of packaging whose shape can readily be changed when filled or during use.



Flexible packaging is mostly used in liquid packaging because it is easy to transport and it increases the durability of the product. For instance, according to the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), in 2019, the flexible packaging industry had $33.6 billion in sales in the United States, making it the second-largest packaging segment in the country, accounting for approximately 19% of usage in the packaging sector and having a value of $177 billion. Also, flexible packaging accounts for nearly 5.3% of domestic packaging production. Therefore, increasing demand for flexible packaging is driving the growth of the liquid packaging market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the liquid packaging market.Major companies operating in the liquid packaging sector are focused on technological advancements to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2021, ProAmpac, a US-based flexible packaging company, launched an online packaging design configurator, MAKR.This allows the ideation and designing of custom 3D packages in innovative formats, sizes, and shapes as per their requirements.



With the help of virtual technology, people can estimate the exact size of the package.



In November 2019, SIG, a Switzerland-based aseptic packaging company, acquired Visy Cartons for a deal amount of US $48.65 million. This acquisition allows SIG to better serve its existing customers in Asia who have invested in or partnered with packaging players in Australia and New Zealand. Visy Cartons is an Australia-based liquid packaging company.



The countries covered in the liquid packaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

