New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Natural Hair Care Products Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323468/?utm_source=GNW

A., L’Occitane en Provence, Briogeo Hair Care, Loreal SA, Avalon Organics, Aveda Corporation, and Bentley Laboratories LLC.



The global natural haircare products market is expected to grow from $9.09 billion in 2021 to $9.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The natural haircare products market is expected to grow to $12.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%.



The natural hair care product market consists of sales of natural hair care products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for hair conditioning and natural substances that are included to nourish the hair without causing it to lose its softness or shine.Natural hair care products refer to products that are made of natural ingredients, free from any chemicals that are meant to nourish hair with their natural properties.



These are made of plant- or mineral-based ingredients extracted from natural resources to maintain hair growth, boost luminosity, and solve hair problems.



The main product types in the natural hair care products market are shampoos, conditioners, oil and serum, gels and wax, hair color, and others.Hair color refers to the cosmetic preparations which are used by men and women either to change the natural hair color or to mask grey hair.



The different price categories include high or premium, medium, and low that are used by men, women, and others. The distribution channels involved are offline and online.



Europe was the largest region in the natural haircare products market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the natural haircare products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The natural hair care products market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides natural hair care products market statistics, including natural hair care products industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a natural hair care products market share, detailed natural hair care products market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the natural hair care products industry. This natural hair care products market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The rising popularity of e-commerce channels is expected to propel the growth of the natural hair care products market going forward.E-commerce refers to the buying of goods using the internet and the transfer of money and data to execute these transactions.



The e-commerce market helps the natural hair care products market with easy transactions, selling items and services directly to clients and delivering products to their homes.For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, an Indian government export promotion agency, India’s e-commerce market is expected to reach US$111 billion by 2024 and US$ 200 billion by 2026.



Therefore, the rising popularity of e-commerce channels will drive the growth of the natural hair care products market.



Strategic partnerships have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the natural hair care products market.Many companies operating in the natural hair care products sector are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2022, L’Oreal, a French-based hair care product manufacturing company, partnered with a US-based life sciences research company, Verily Life Sciences Company.This partnership aims to establish a long-term biological, clinical, and environmental picture of skin health.



Furthermore, in October 2021, L’Oreal, a French-based hair care product manufacturing company, partnered with Symatese, a French-based medical technology company. This partnership aims to improve their biomaterial’s strategic research cooperation.



In August 2019, LG Household & Healthcare, a South Korea-based consumer goods company, acquired Avon for an amount of $125 million.This acquisition is expected to support LG H&H’s plan to strengthen the company’s global presence.



Avon Products Inc. is a UK-based company that manufactures and sells beauty and related products.



The countries covered in the natural haircare products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323468/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________