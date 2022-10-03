New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oilseeds Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323469/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd, Bunge Limited, DuPont, Land O’Lakes Inc, Nuziveedu Seeds, Ostro Organics Inc., The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Wilmar International, Cootamundra Oilseeds, Soni Soya Products Limited, Monsanto Company, Groupe Limagrain Holding, La Tourangelle, BIO PLANETE, Seed Co Limited, Roland Foods, OPW Ingredients, and Groupe Limagrain.



The global oilseeds market is expected to grow from $244.62 billion in 2021 to $264.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The oilseeds market is expected to grow to $340.44 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.



The oilseeds market consists of sales of oilseeds by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the production of edible oil and oil used in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. They are rich in various phytochemicals such as phenolic compounds, flavonoids, tocopherols, tocotrienols, polyphenols, vitamins, minerals, protein, and fiber and are used in healthy vegetable oils, livestock feeds, medicines, biofuels, and other oleochemical industrial purposes.



The main types of oil seeds are copra, cottonseed, palm kernel, peanut, rapeseed, soybean, sunflower seed, and others.The copra oilseeds refer to the dried meaty part of the coconut, which is used for extracting oil, and the residue remaining after extraction is converted to a coconut-oil cake that is used as feed for animals.



The various biotech traits include herbicide tolerant, insecticide resistant, and other stacked traits that can be divided into categories including genetically modified and conventional. Numerous applications include oilseed meal, vegetable oil, and other applications which are used by various end-use industries such as the food industry, personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and end users.



North America was the largest region in the oilseeds market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the oilseeds market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing usage of oilseeds in animal feed is expected to propel the growth of the oilseed market going forward.Oilseeds are a rich source of oil, fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, protein, and fiber, all of which are often employed in the extraction of oil.



Following the extraction of oil from oilseeds, the nutrient-dense pulp is transformed into oilcake or meals and fed to dairy farm animals to improve the product and quality of milk while also reducing feed requirements. For instance, according to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a US-based agriculture service organization, in 2021, the total production of oil meal was around 18.5 metric tons. Approximately 70-80% of India’s total oilseed supply is crushed for producing meal, and the oil and meal derived are used mostly for animal feed on farms. Therefore, the growing usage of oilseeds in animal feed is driving the demand for the oilseed market.



Rising government initiatives are a key trend gaining popularity in the oilseeds market.Governments across the world are taking an indicative to improve the production of oilseeds and cut costly vegetable oil imports.



For instance, in August 2021, the government of India launched a National Mission on Oilseeds and Oil Palm, a strategy to increase local oilseed output and become self-sufficient in edible oil. Through the National Mission on Oilseeds and Palm Oil, the government will invest more than 110 billion rupees ($1.48 billion) to provide farmers with everything they need, including better seeds and technology.



In December 2021, Crystal Crop Protection Limited, an India-based agrochemical company, acquired the seeds business of Bayer AG for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition includes seeds of cotton, mustard, pearl millet, and grain sorghum hybrids.



Through this acquisition, Crystal Crop aims to be among the leading corporations’ seed businesses.And also, the acquisition would strengthen the field crop seed business and make it a strong integrated Agri-Input player.



Bayer AG is a Germany-based company that produces better oilseeds, which helps to meet consumer demand for healthy, great-tasting foods.



The countries covered in the oilseeds market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

